The holy month of Ramadan is a special time of the year for those practicing the daylong fast and all others, especially foreigners who get to experience first-hand this period considered a time of self-reflection and focusing on what matters most in life. For those who practice this monthlong fast, it is an opportunity anticipated throughout the year to reclaim one’s physical, mental and emotional health through a daytime detox of food, water and vices. The devout welcome the opportunity to experience what life is like for the less fortunate and embrace the chance to offer charity and share memorable communal meals with family, friends, neighbors and strangers alike as all are welcome at a table set for Ramadan.

Values to live by

The Turks, Ottomans, Stoics and all other great civilizations that lived in Anatolia have always been revered for their values, which Turkish society even today continues to uphold. This is one of the main reasons many of us foreigners and expats can become captivated by the Turkish culture and the strong value system that is very much a part of everyday life. But for those that may not be familiar yet, I want to outline some of the most important values upheld by the Turks to reference and if possible, adhere to while in this spectacular country.

Gratitude

One of the main purposes of fasting is to reflect on all of the comforts we have in life, which is the actual practice of feeling gratitude. The sentiment is embedded in the language, with multiple words for expressing gratitude and terms such as "maşallah," “Allah’a şükür” and "inşallah" becoming a part of everyone’s vocabulary, devoted or not. The introduction of the term Allah is an expression of gratitude in its essence, as it is a constant reminder of our humble existence in the greater presence that is in the beyond.

Inşallah, which in English best translates in practice as “hopefully,” literally translating to "if God wills," is an understanding that every moment we are in existence is a gift and something to be grateful for. Thus, the Turks love to live for the moment, they embrace spontaneity, authenticity and intimate conversations for the sole purpose of enjoying what unfolds as they are grateful for the experience alone.

Charity

Bestowing alms amongst the less fortunate is not only one of the five pillars of Islam but an everyday practice here in Turkey. During the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Feast of Sacrifice, also known as Eid al-Adha, offering charity is especially important as both periods are intended to be a time to acknowledge what we have and to share with others what we can. Percentages for charity devised and food is shared according to the religious holiday customs at this time of year, but, overall life in Turkey can be more forgiving for those less fortunate.

One important guideline when gifting in Turkey is to do so unbeknownst to show your sincerity, while those who need assistance can access it without having to reveal their identity. This can be traced back to Ottoman-era traditions such as the "sadaka taşı," the waist-high columns with a hollow bowl-like top where people could leave money and those in need could simply take it. “Askıda” is another concept here in Turkey in which customers can pay for a meal or a loaf of bread ahead for anyone who may end up needing it.

For Turks, charity and sharing is very much an integral value and they will come to your aid and assistance just for the sake of it as it is simply a rule they live by.

Lending a helping hand

In Turkey there is a concept called “imece,” which literally means “lending a helping hand” and it has been a way of life in rural areas of Anatolia for generations. Through imece, homes, structures and gardens are built, pantries are prepped, feasts are prepared and ceremonies are organized in villages throughout Turkey. The Turks can be unbearably helpful, but it is just part of their nature and it is a value that most continue to still live by. Many Ramazan feasts today are being prepared “imece-usulü,” which can be conceived as “potluck-style” in which everyone contributes what they can to the fast-breaking feast.

Hospitality

No one can argue the fact that the Turks are most known for their hospitality and warmth to strangers. The Turks love to share their culture and customs and truly savor the opportunity to gift what they can. From a cup of tea or coffee to food and even gifts, the Turks will open their doors to anyone, but to foreigners, in particular, they will welcome them to their tables and share whatever they can to make people feel comfortable as it is embedded in their nature. During the month of Ramadan it has been a long-standing tradition that anyone is welcome to join any fast-breaking feast table.

Family

The Turks have a strong sense of familial connection and this value takes the forefront at this time of year in which precious meals are shared with family. During this month, those fasting especially make the effort to join their family at the valued feasting times. However, any foreign spouse to a Turk will know that the family ties are unbreakable here in Turkey, where there is the utmost of respect paid to the elders and joyous wonderment spread for children. The Turks will kiss the hands of their elders and place their hand against their forehead as a sign of respect. Most every Turk has also not only cradled an infant in their arms, but they are very comfortable with babies and children in general. Living with your parents as adults or at least calling and visiting them regularly is all par for the course here in Turkey, where people truly try to make every single moment count.