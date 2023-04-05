Coined by Émile Durkheim, who is considered to be one of the people who established the academic discipline of sociology and alongside Karl Marx and Max Weber is considered the forefathers of social sciences in the West, the term “collective effervescence” is that feeling of excitement and unity that occurs when a society or community comes together to participate in the same event. Cited initially to understand the draw of religion and other ancient sacred ceremonies, modern-day examples of experiencing collective effervescence could be cheering for a goal with spectators at a football game or at a concert when a crowd erupts in simultaneous applause for an encore, and the performer returns to play more.

Collective effervescence is a feeling that can be captured through many activities, given that they include a group of people having a shared and elevated experience. These activities bring people joy, excitement, and a feeling of community, which has always been essential to the human experience. However, in our modern society, where most of us remain connected through social media and, in essence, looking at “boxes” such as our phones and our computers, which have mitigated the need for many to go out and socialize, the significance of this concept of sharing experiences in person and as a community is continuously falling by the wayside. I would venture to argue that most of us are not truly happy with how the world is and our increased isolation, as many people, especially in developed countries, are experiencing loneliness and depression.

A recent social media post alluded to how the United Kingdom is trying an iftar example, in other words, a shared communal feast, to combat the country’s loneliness problem, brought to mind how in Türkiye, there remain to be many outlets to connect with our community and society at large. In addition to a variety of well-rooted communal traditions that take place here in Türkiye, there is even a concept referred to as "imece," which, in essence, means to lend a helping hand together. A word that doesn’t originally exist in Türkiye, however, is depression, and though, admittedly, these days, it is used often, it certainly isn’t a concept that comes from here. The closest phrase in Turkish would be “canım sıkkın” or “moralim bozuk,” which refers to a more temporary situation of distress about a problem versus being a perpetual state of sadness. Instead, in Turkish, words denote longing, such as "sıla" or "gurbet," which like the English word “homesick,” refers to missing home and its people but infers a more profound sense of missing community. It has a community that supports Turks to remain above the sea of depression because Turks come together in high times and in low times to share their experiences.

As we have seen in natural disasters such as earthquakes and wildfires, Turks rally together, but also in ceremonies such as weddings and circumcision ceremonies, which are shared events open to most everyone in the community, unlike the invite-only traditions in other (Western) countries. In rural villages, Turks work together on collecting their harvest and prep pantry staples such as molasses ("pekmez") or tomato paste ("salça") together, transforming a kitchen prepping exercise into a full-blown social event. But the most significant time for sharing and caring is Ramadan and the iftar offerings held in neighborhoods nationwide that welcome anyone as a guest. And while even a simple shared meal could curb loneliness to start feeling more happiness, it might be time to participate in some of the joy-evoking events that also take place widely in Türkiye.

From football games to concerts, if you are feeling down in the dumps attending these types of events can easily lift your spirits and have you experiencing “collective effervescence.” If you haven’t been to a match at one of the stadiums of the top three teams in Istanbul, you are in for a pleasant surprise. In Türkiye, cheering on your time has become a near art form, and for the most part, attending a football game here is an exhilarating and rewarding experience. But even if you live outside of a big city, supporting your local football team with others can be one of the most enjoyable past times, which many an expat can attest to.

With the entrance of spring, there will be harvest festivals, performing arts, and musical events, all of which can have you share in the glee of humanity. In the last week of this month, the Alaçatı Herb Festival will ring in the season, and come the first week of May throughout the country, Hıdırellez, which is a cultural celebration of spring through music, dance, and community, is a beautiful way to share a spirit-lifting experience with others.

These days, many Turks are also imparting and experiencing a sense of community through the vast availability of community yoga sessions and other holistic practices. There is a wide array of yoga and wellness retreats in Türkiye, especially in the spring and summer months. While some may feel like wellness practices can be done independently, an inherent unity occurs when embarking on such activities with others. Attending such events, be it a festival, retreat, or even a course, we can practice healthy techniques, build bridges to connect with others, become part of a greater community here in Türkiye, and thus experience “collective effervescence.”