The digital age is no longer merely facilitating life; it is redefining what it means to be human. Behind our screens, algorithms work in silence, subtly sculpting our behavior. Meanwhile, the family is gradually losing its power to generate meaning and provide direction.

Today, the issue is not technology itself. The true challenge lies in how a human being can exist within a world of meaning without losing their essence. In an era dictated by speed and data, what keeps us upright is not technique, but "mana" – the inherent meaning of existence. Thus, reconsidering the human condition is not a matter of algorithmic speed, but of repositioning the family as a renewed “center of meaning.” This is no longer a choice; it is an existential necessity.

Human quest for meaning

When we discuss artificial intelligence today, we often imprison ourselves within a technical, digital vacuum. The comfort promised by automation, the boundaries of data security and gains in efficiency are pragmatic headlines that mask a much deeper structural upheaval. The real issue is not how advanced technology has become, but how the human soul preserves itself within this acceleration and the values upon which life is built.

The digital realm no longer merely offers new opportunities. It silently reconfigures human behavior. While algorithms process and analyze our attention as a dataset, they shape the flow of life without us even noticing. Although this flow gives the illusion of a limitless field of choice, it actually confines the individual within the narrow boundaries of their own habits. Even in moments when we believe we are acting of our own free will, we are often moving within a pre-framed territory. This transformation of the most sensitive and protected sphere is undoubtedly taking place within the institution of the family. Childhood is not just a preparatory stage. It is the sacred ground where the heart and mind find their first meanings.

Automation of behavior

A decisive distinction emerges here: algorithms produce behavior; the family produces meaning. Behavior dictates what an individual does; meaning is the unshakable answer to the question of “why.” The crisis of our time is the silent erosion of this vital “why” within digital noise. We know what we are doing, but we are increasingly forgetting the essence of the act. This is an insidious process in which personality is replaced by “user profiles” and will is sacrificed to data.

The human mind and heart never accept a vacuum. When the family fails to fill this spiritual basin with truth and compassion, empty spaces are immediately occupied by mechanized directives. The critical question is not how much time a child spends in the digital world, but through whose lens and within which framework of meaning they perceive existence. If a child derives the purpose of life from cold pixels rather than lived stories at their parents' feet, there is no longer a family – only “digital loners” living under the same roof.

Digital fragmentation

The most striking paradox of modern life is that individuals under the same roof are increasingly lost in diverging digital corridors. Physical proximity no longer guarantees spiritual intimacy. Shared time is replaced by fragmented attention and a common language gives way to echo chambers fed by algorithms. The family is being transformed from a center of character-building into a cold space where souls seek refuge in other realms.

The responsibility of the family is not merely technical restriction. It is the construction of an atmosphere of meaning so deep that digital noise cannot drown it out. The duty of parents is to draw their children away from automated preferences and restore their ability to perceive existence through their own lens. Keeping technology not as a dominating master but as a properly positioned servant is possible only by placing human contact – where gazes meet – at the top of the family hierarchy.

Retreat of meaning

The digital age has offered humanity unlimited access to information. Yet, this abundance has not produced depth. Meaning retreats as information multiplies, the mind fills while the heart falls silent. Information is not a value in itself. It builds a human being only when placed within a framework of meaning.

Algorithms amplify noise but can never resolve the absence of meaning, for they cannot feel and therefore cannot make one feel. Wisdom ("hikmet") is not calculable. It is a truth formed through contemplation and lived reality. It is a depth that flourishes in the inner world and permeates life as a whole. At this point, the solution again points to the family – where knowledge is transformed into wisdom. To make something felt, one must first feel it oneself.

Authentic solitude

To understand the turn toward artificial intelligence, one must grasp the wound of loneliness. Millions today are disconnected from real relationships, alone within crowds. In this void, AI emerges as a “simulation of intimacy,” offering a comfortable space that removes the risks of real relationships. Yet, there remains a profound distance between perceived closeness and genuine connection.

In fleeing solitude, humans risk abandoning meaning. Real relationships transform us. They require patience and confrontation. AI bypasses much of this process. It may console, but it does not heal. It may simulate closeness, but it cannot provide depth. The question is: what kind of loneliness are we being taught to accept? The solution is to fill the heart not with algorithms, but with value.

Distance between utility, truth

Rejecting AI altogether would ignore the reality of our age. However, a fundamental distinction remains: everything that produces utility does not necessarily produce truth, and nothing that is not grounded in truth can endure. Utility is conditional; truth touches existence itself.

AI is meaningful only insofar as it remains a facilitating tool, not a replacing subject. The real question of our time is not “yes” or “no” to technology, but whether we will place utility above truth or in service of it. This choice will determine the fate of humanity.

Construction of human: Algorithm or family?

This is humanity’s greatest test: the “intelligence” it has designed with its own hands. But look into the soulless eyes of that cold digital genius. Will you find a trace of the compassion seen in a mother’s eyes, or the quiet trust built within a home?

The solution lies not in rejecting technology, but in upholding the ground that keeps us connected to our essence. That ground is the "family" – the place where meaning is first felt and where one human is entrusted to another.

The final word remains simple: the human being is built neither by speed, nor data, nor systems. A human is built by the weight of a gaze, the trace of a word and the invisible discipline that endures within the home.