Barber's aprons, which were among the dowries of young girls during the Ottoman period and depict love, devotion and power with the decorations on them, are once again being embroidered in the workshop of the Adana Advanced Technical School for women.

The trainees in the embroidery workshop of the institute produce the barber's aprons, which have sunk into oblivion in general culture.

The institute's director, Seher Coşkun, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they were conducting research on dowry products used in the Ottoman period in order to bring the forgotten traditions to light again.

Stating that through research they determined the Ottoman tradition of barber aprons used by the grooms while shaving was forgotten over time, Coşkun said that they were working to keep the tradition alive.

Coşkun explained that this inspired them to use the embroidery workshop to create the aprons based on examples and the motifs on them.

"Barber aprons have a history dating back to the 18th century. Nowadays, we have always done something for brides, so we have done research on what we can do for the grooms. In the Ottoman period, barber aprons were called 'groom aprons.' Young girls made this barber apron for their dowry and gave it to the person they will marry when he is getting the traditional groom's shave. So, we embarked on this project to keep the tradition alive. Currently, there are examples of these aprons in museums. So, we made them in our workshop. The motifs on them tell of love and express feelings."

Coşkun stated that those who want these aprons can buy them from their institutes, and if there is a demand, they will keep this tradition alive with different motifs.

The head of the embroidery workshop, Fetva Akkaya, said that they made two barber aprons in about a month with five master trainers.

Expressing that they used flower motifs on one of the barber's aprons, and on the other, there was a cintemani motif symbolizing power and might, Akkaya noted that they were working to keep this tradition alive and to pass it on to future generations.