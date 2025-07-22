We were in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with President Tayyip Erdoğan’s delegation to attend the ceremonies marking the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, which brought peace and tranquility to the island of Cyprus.

As in previous years, President Erdoğan joined the July 20 Peace and Freedom Day celebrations with a large delegation. When the aircraft carrying the president – call sign “TUR” – arrived in the TRNC, it was escorted by F-16s.

Only recently, in May, Erdoğan had visited the TRNC for Teknofest and officiated at the opening of the Republic Complex. The complex is a vast campus comprising the Presidential Palace, the Republic Assembly, the High Court and the Nation’s Garden – new landmarks that stamp Türkiye’s presence on the island.

In recent years, Türkiye has provided strong support for the Turkish Cypriot people in every field, from transport to agriculture and irrigation, from tourism to security, from education to energy and health investments. While working to strengthen its infrastructure, Ankara is also pursuing intensive diplomacy to safeguard the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots on the international stage.

Erdoğan’s visit was not limited to the July 20 ceremonies. A major step was taken in health care, one of the community’s most pressing issues. Erdoğan attended the groundbreaking for the new Nicosia State Hospital, to be built with Türkiye’s support and inaugurated the Nicosia Northern Ring Road Interchange and Link Roads Project.

Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots view July 20 as a symbol of the defense of the Turkish Cypriot people’s sovereign rights and equal status. Through the messages delivered at these ceremonies, they again demonstrate their firm stance against any initiative that would undermine those rights and interests.

The essence of all the messages President Erdoğan conveyed from the TRNC was encapsulated in one sentence: “We are here for the unity of the Turkish Cypriots of the North, and we will always be here.”