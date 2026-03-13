There is a particular quality to the calmness of Ramadan, which can be summarized as being intentional and appreciating delayed gratification. This holy month is more about canceling the noise of everyday life and dimming mundane ambitions than quieting one's appetite. For four weeks a year, Muslims around the world do something that feels especially countercultural in the 21st century by slowing down and turning inward. In this sense, it is our attempt to be closer to God, however imperfectly, by fasting not merely from food but from the relentless momentum of the world.

Unfortunately, this Ramadan, that silence was almost impossible to find.

The month arrived against a backdrop of regional war. Since the U.S. and Israel struck Iran, every evening's iftar has come with a side of breaking news. The minutes and hours ideally reserved for contemplation and reflection were interrupted by a seemingly endless stream of notifications, analyses and social media posts. While the spiritual discipline of the fast continued in the body, it was far harder to sustain in the mind and heart.

Admittedly, this is not a new problem. Sacred time and war have always been uneasy neighbors. The Quran itself designates four months of the year as sacred (the ashhur al-hurum) during which fighting carries a heightened prohibition. The ancient Greeks suspended hostilities for the Olympic Games. Medieval Christendom tried, with limited success, to establish a Peace of God and a Truce of God (Pax et treuga Dei) that would protect non-combatants and limit the calendar of violence. These attempts were sincere, but also regularly violated.

But knowing this history does not make the present any easier to bear. If anything, it deepens the grief. We have known for 14 centuries that war and holiness make poor companions, and we have still not found a way to protect the sacred from the political.

What made this Ramadan particularly difficult was the refusal of the situation to resolve into a clean moral narrative. For those inclined toward easy solidarity, the instinct was to frame the violence as an assault on Muslim sacred time from outside – the bombs falling on Ramadan as a kind of spiritual aggression against believers. There is truth in that, but the full picture is more complex. Iran, a state that wraps itself in the language of Islamic resistance, has spent years bombing, destabilizing and bleeding Muslim societies across the Middle East. The cost of that contradiction has a name this Ramadan. Alna Abdullah was 11 years old, Iranian, born and raised in Kuwait. She called her father to say goodnight, told him she loved him and went to sleep. Iranian drone debris killed her in her bed.

So the spiritual displacement this month was not simply a story of believers versus the world. It was a story of a Muslim world fractured from within, where Muslim hands are among those doing the killing during the holy month. That is a harder truth to sit with. It is also a more important one.

The question that Ramadan poses – always, but this year with particular urgency – is not only whether we can achieve closeness to God in spite of the world's violence. It is whether we can maintain the moral clarity that closeness to God is supposed to provide. War narrows perception, demanding sides, enemies, absolutes. The spiritual work of Ramadan moves in exactly the opposite direction. It encourages humility, compassion, the recognition of our own limitations and the complexity of others.

To mourn the disruption of this Ramadan is not to be naive about geopolitics. After all, Islam never existed in a vacuum. But the point is to insist that something real was lost for millions of people who tried to observe the month in good faith and found themselves unable to escape the gravitational pull of a world at war. The fast of the body is easier to maintain than the fast of the mind. Fasting from anger, from despair, from the tribal certainties that war always tries to impose is the harder discipline.

Perhaps that is the most honest thing one can say about this Ramadan: It reminded us how difficult the real fast actually is. Not the hunger – we have always managed the hunger – but the other kind. The kind that asks us to hold our grief without letting it harden into hatred, to witness injustice without losing our capacity for moral nuance, to remain, somehow, close to God in a world that seems determined to make that impossible.

Sacred time does not stop war. But war, at its most honest, reveals what sacred time is actually for.