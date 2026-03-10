For the third consecutive year, Palestinians enter the month of mercy under conditions that invert its basic promise. Ramadan is supposed to sharpen inwardness: the hush of self-restraint, the slow discipline of attention, the nightly restoration of body and community. In 2026, that spiritual register is overwritten by a persistent, mechanical intrusion. Above makeshift minarets and plastic roofs, the constant buzzing of the "zanana," the sound of surveillance drones, becomes the month’s primary acoustic backdrop.

It is not merely background noise but a reminder that the present “calm” is conditional, contingent on compliance and revocable at will. A worshipper tries to hold a verse steady while the sky insists on interruption. A hungry person fasts without ever returning to fullness, so that abstention no longer feels like a chosen practice but like a ritual performed inside continuous deprivation. Under the zanana, even prayer is conducted in the grammar of contingency: permitted, monitored and always liable to be canceled.

Ramadan requires abstention from food and drink from dawn until sunset. In Gaza, that mandate is enacted by a population that has lived with hunger not as a temporary hardship but as an environment. For Gazans living with acute malnutrition, the concept of “fasting” collapses into absurdity: the daily horizon of deprivation does not begin at dawn and end at sunset. The body is not merely disciplined, it is exhausted. Sahur and iftar, which ordinarily bracket the fast with nourishment and social warmth, become improvisation exercises: rationing water, finding fuel, stretching a bowl of lentils across many mouths.

Yet, the rubble does not erase devotion. The nightly Tarawih prayers, once carried by the familiar architecture of mosques, are now performed in open clearings between tents or inside the hollow shells of damaged buildings. Phone flashlights replace chandeliers; prayer mats are laid directly on sand. The displacement camp is no longer only a place of shelter but a site of worship, where the spatial improvisations of survival become inseparable from the spatial improvisations of prayer.

This is where the zanana acquires its full force. The buzz above the camp is not simply surveillance, but an acoustic claim over the sky. It turns the act of concentration into a form of resistance. A person bows and rises while being audibly reminded that the air itself is occupied. The month’s most intimate gesture, attention before God, must be practiced against a sound engineered to prevent quiet. And still, dignity persists. These gestures should not be romanticized as “beautiful resilience.” They are closer to the moral insistence to refuse to let deprivation abolish culture, or to let monitoring abolish inwardness.

In the West Bank, the month’s rhythm is repeatedly punctured by night raids, home entries and arrests. Sahur, the meal that should prepare the body for the day’s abstention, becomes a moment of vulnerability. And the soundscape changes: instead of the quiet clatter of early cooking, the blast of stun grenades, instead of the call to prayer, the thud of boots and forced entry. This is an assault on physical security, as well as an assault on “collective temporality,” the shared clock through which a community lives Ramadan together.

In East Jerusalem, Ramadan 2026 concentrates the conflict into its most symbolically charged form: access to sacred space. The city’s religious landscape has become a site of “religious containment,” where entry is rationed through permits, caps and checkpoint discretion. Even when paperwork exists, its promise is unreliable. Families are separated at checkpoints, and the ritual of going to Al-Aqsa becomes a drama of permission and denial, with humiliation built into the process.

Restrictions on traditional lights and decorations replace festivity with a managed chill of surveillance and police presence. The most revealing intervention is temporal again: the prevention of the musaharati, the traditional figure who walks the streets to wake the community for sahur. Barring the musaharati dismantles communal rhythm, attacks the idea that a people can keep time together. And, on March 1, 2026, amid escalations tied to U.S.-Israeli aggression toward Iran, Al-Aqsa is closed entirely, courtyards emptied, and Isha and Tarawih are prevented.

Ramadan is a disciplined encounter with hunger: a daily descent into need, followed by a nightly restoration of the body and the social bond. Yet, Palestinians’ Ramadan in 2026 is filled with sacred resistance: candles in tents, sahur under the threat of raids, prayers made with unwavering focus despite the buzzing of drones overhead. Under the drones, Palestinians' faith persists despite everything.