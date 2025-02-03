This ode to the value of patriotism and heroism of Palestinians and the skills, knowledge and persistence of Syrians, which, I believe, are values unprecedentedly displayed for many centuries. The whole of humanity needs to learn from them; we will follow in their footsteps if we can. I say, “if we can,” for the paragon they established is beyond standards and above humanly possible capacities; we should pray to God that we should not be subject to such trials.

You may say we would never comprehend the true frontiers of our own before being tried. Yet, I appeal to God to stop the bloodshed the Palestinians found themselves in; since the first vessel brought the Zionist herds onto their peaceful shores, many prophets paced for ages. I plead to Him never to allow Mother Dimashq ash-Sham to be a martyr in the hands of non-believers as it has been for the last century.

The Palestinian and Syrian people had been outcasts from their homes, villages and towns and exiled from their countries. They have been bombed, shot at, killed, injured and maimed by the enemies and their fellow countrymen, whom they welcomed into their lands to share with them and whom they trusted as their own sons, soldiers, officers and political leaders.

I am looking at a photograph of three young boys returning to their schools in Gaza. Each of them lost one leg; two left and one right leg below the knee were amputated. They lean on those make-shift wooden crutches – no prosthetic legs. I don’t know if there was enough soft tissue to cushion the remaining bone to enable them to receive a prosthesis. Besides, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), from which U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country on his first day in office, Gaza is home to the largest number of amputee children in modern history; each day 10 children are losing one or both of their legs, one or both of their arms, one or both of their feet in the last 471 days of the Israeli Genocide.

Humanity is unprofitable

The president of the U.S. now says one of every two of those children, their mothers and fathers, should be banished from their homes in Gaza to some other country so that the Gaza Strip should have a “manageable Palestinian population after the cease-fire.” Manageable? What does this mean? Why? By whom? By the Israeli occupation forces, of course. Since his first term at the White House, Trump has been coveting that “prime piece of land on the shores of the Mediterranean.” He was (and still is) a real-estate agent; he should know the prime lands! He also knows how to make a pretense of a serious statesman and even a peacemaker!

But the whole world knows him now: his gimmickry is no more fooling people. His voters wanted disruption in Washington; he is simply providing it. He appointed a person as director of national intelligence who once wanted to pass a Congressional resolution arguing that the agency’s collection phone records program was illegal and unconstitutional. You cannot subvert your country’s interests more effectively than that. Perhaps appointing a leader of an anti-vaccination group as health minister is a more subversive action. But who knows? He might take Americans’ health care away, not just vaccines.

Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, has in his pocket an “enemies list” consisting of “Anti-Trump conspirators in the government and news media.” Patel, the new director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, the new health secretary Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. and several others are more than just unfit, they are a danger to the U.S. and its allies. They all are not Jewish, but Trump brags about them that they all are Zionist.

We knew for a long time that the U.S. is not governed by Americans but by Zionist Israel lobbies. America is practically under the occupation of Zionism in every aspect.

Unbroken Middle East

I bet no one at Trump’s White House nor the Congressional GOP offices saw those photos of the mutilated Gazan children returning to their demolished or damaged schools. But people on social media commented, “Even if we return to our school like this ... we start again.”

They have experienced genocide, mass murder and loss of family and friends. They have lost their homes, schools, municipality centers and asphalt-covered highways. But they still hold their heads high and find a way to commute to school. They thank the Creator of Earth and Heaven for giving them the strength to endure all this resilience.

Nobody said it better than Mr. Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syrian revolutionary, military commander and politician who is now the 20th president of Syria: “Defeats may be a part of the fight, but they would never define us. In the face of adversity, we rise more resilient and determined than ever toward your ultimate victory.”

He also talked about the moral responsibility of victory, cautioned against arrogance after success, and stressed the need for stability, rebuilding and governance based on justice and ethics rather than revenge and power struggles. Syrian people, too, endured countless hardships and inter-communal conflicts aided and abetted by the Socialist Baath Party, which espoused an ideology of Arab nationalism and its leaders, father and son Assads, whose 54-year-dictatorial regime based on ethno-religious minority, playing one ethnic group against another group, sowed the seeds of civil war. Syrian Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, Armenians, Druze and Yezidis are now uniting under the leadership of the Revolution to create their own Syria.

As al-Shaara described in the Victory Conference in Damascus last week, The Mother Syria, gazing at her children with a look of both reproach and desperation, lamenting her wounds, humiliation and suffering - bleeding but bearing the pain with courage, on the verge of collapse, called all these people, saying, “Save your nation! Save it before the disgrace of nations befalls you!”

The Syrians are raising the unity flag with the pride of the East and the prestige of the North in the land of civilization and history.

Now, it is the turn of the Palestinian neighbors of Syria. The Zionist colonizers destroyed their homes, displaced people, tortured them in prisons, crushed them under their U.S.-made tanks and armored carriers and burned their bodies in acid. As Mother Damascus did for so many years, Mother Jerusalem calls out to her sons and daughters: "Rise and endure. You shall overcome soon, for the 'Help is near!'"