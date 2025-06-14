As the world knows, whenever Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces intense global pressure, he makes a move to relieve the psychological burden on himself. I am now convinced that those who worship the devil draw inspiration from him and employ tactics so ruthlessly that even the Devil would not conceive them. This signals the end of humanity — a truly tragic state of affairs.

Recently, the "Madleen" yacht set sail for Gaza with 12 activists aboard, drawing worldwide attention. However, upon reaching Israeli waters, it was intercepted, and its passengers faced a fate similar to that of the Mavi Marmara flotilla in 2010.

While the Mavi Marmara had participants from 54 countries, most were Turkish and Muslim, leading to a direct assault by Israeli forces that left seven martyrs. This time, since the activists were predominantly European, Israel exercised more caution, avoiding the same mistakes. Nevertheless, under the pretext of distributing aid, they herded hundreds of Palestinians together and carried out a massacre.

The situation on the ground is surreal: While distributing aid under U.S. guidance, Israeli forces simultaneously open fire on crowds with machine guns. It is as if we are witnessing Hitler reincarnated in the form of a devil. May God protect the world and humanity from this man’s calamity.

Netanyahu’s diversion tactics

Just a day prior, global outrage had erupted against Netanyahu and his rogue state, with protests across Europe, the Islamic world and beyond, and even in Israel. But as always, when cornered, Netanyahu shifts the narrative.

In the past, he assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, later attempted to kill Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and launched attacks on Lebanon. Now, as of the other night, he organized strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities – another distraction tactic.

The global media and opinion-makers have grown so accustomed to Netanyahu’s vile schemes that they, like idiots, now passively follow his lead. He makes a grotesque move, and the world’s media obediently trails behind.

Trump’s role, Netanyahu’s ambition

When Donald Trump came to power in the U.S., Netanyahu hoped they would stand shoulder-to-shoulder to bomb Iran. He believed that by dragging the U.S. and NATO into a war, he could save his own skin.

However, Trump did not turn out as expected. Far from starting World War III, he projected an image of seeking global peace, particularly regarding Iran. He made it clear that any attack on Iran would be Israel’s doing, not America’s, emphasizing diplomacy instead.

Yet Netanyahu has not abandoned his plans. He is determined to drag Trump into a war with Iran.

Reality of global power

The Oct. 7 events revealed a harsh truth: There is only one true power in the world – the Zionist state. The U.S., the U.K., France and Germany have no independent will. They merely follow Zionist dictates. Had there been any other will in play, this war would have been stopped, or at least a moral outcry would have emerged.

To put it plainly, there is no difference between Daesh, which claims to act in the name of Muslims, and Netanyahu’s radical religious faction. Zionism has seized control of the world and manipulates it at will. Now, serious tension brews between the U.S. and Israel.

In the coming days, we will see whether Netanyahu, increasingly cornered over the Gaza genocide, can push the U.S. into war with Iran.

History shows that when the Germans failed to rid themselves of their deranged leader, Adolf Hitler, it cost 40 million European lives. Now, humanity –Jews and Americans alike – must make a choice: Will they eliminate this Hitler-cloaked madman, Netanyahu, or will he succeed in plunging the world into World War III?

Recent politics and diplomacy have reached unprecedented tension. The U.S. and the entire world know that a war with a nation like Iran would turn the planet into a bloodbath. If America falls into this trap, it will earn the eternal enmity of Iran and its people.

The question remains: Will Trump’s path prevail or Netanyahu’s? If Netanyahu succeeds in convincing Trump, then we might as well say, "Welcome to World War III."