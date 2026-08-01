As is well known, Iraq was invaded in 2003 by the U.S.-led coalition. Yet, despite it being more than two decades, the country has been unable to fully restore its stability as a functioning state. Today, Iraq continues to struggle with persistent political, security and economic challenges.

Two major powers within Iraq emerged in the aftermath of the invasion. The first was the Shiite majority, which accounts for roughly 60% of Iraq's population. The second was the autonomous Kurdish administration established in the north. Together, these two forces came to define both the new political balance of post-Saddam Iraq and the country's fragmented state structure.

At the time, relations between the U.S. and Iran were far less confrontational than they are today. Washington first overthrew the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, eliminating a major threat on Iran's eastern border. It then removed Saddam Hussein and established a new political order in Iraq. Over time, however, the new Iraqi administration evolved largely into a sphere of Iranian influence.

During the years of post-invasion turmoil, Iran didn’t make much effort to help Iraq emerge as a strong and stable state. In a sense, while the U.S. occupied Iraq, Iran ensured that the new political order remained sustainable within its own sphere of influence.

The U.S. entered Iraq together with the U.K. London focused primarily on securing the country's oil-producing regions and withdrew after having relatively few military casualties. In contrast, both Sunni insurgent groups operating in the so-called Sunni Triangle and Iran-backed armed factions carried out attacks against U.S. forces for years. During this period, the U.S. lost approximately 4,200 soldiers, while nearly 36,000 others were wounded.

Daesh’s rise and fall

The outbreak of the Syrian civil war brought the rise of the Daesh terrorist group, which rapidly seized control of major Iraqi cities. In one of history's ironies, the Iraqi state, Iran, the U.S. and Turkmen forces all found themselves fighting on the same side against Daesh. The liberation of Iraq's cities from Daesh became one of the most critical steps in the country's efforts to recover and rebuild.

As the U.S. gradually began withdrawing from Iraq, a new search for stability slowly emerged. It became increasingly clear that economic development would be just as crucial as security in shaping the country's future.

Two recent developments have been particularly significant for Iraq. The first is the steady narrowing of the PKK's operational space as a result of Türkiye's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. As Syria gradually ceases to serve as a base for terrorist organizations, Iraq's own security is likely to improve. The diminishing presence of terrorist groups will inevitably strengthen the authority of the Iraqi state.

Development Road Project

The second major development is the Development Road Project. As global energy and logistics routes are being reshaped, especially amid recurring crises in the Strait of Hormuz, alternative trade and energy corridors have become more valuable than ever. In this context, the Development Road Project is far more than a transportation project; it is a strategic development initiative that can reinforce Iraq's long-term stability.

While moderating a panel in Ankara attended by senior Iraqi government officials, I referred to the Development Road Project as the "Road to Stability." Iraqi officials responded that they had been considering a similar concept themselves. Their reaction underscored the close relationship between economic development and political stability.

Having largely secured its own domestic stability, Türkiye has increasingly turned its attention to promoting stability across the wider region. From Syria to Libya, from Azerbaijan to Lebanon, and from Iraq to Iran, Ankara's guiding principle has been to strengthen peace rather than war, and cooperation rather than confrontation.

Although discussions with Iraq have at times revealed differing perspectives, the Development Road Project has the potential to become one of the most significant long-term investments in the future of the Iraqi people.

Architect of stability

What distinguishes Türkiye from many other regional actors is its conviction that the stability of its neighbors is inseparable from its own security. This principle has become one of the defining characteristics of Turkish foreign policy in recent years.

Indeed, the meetings between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attracted considerable attention within Iraq. Many Iraqi commentators and opinion leaders argued that stronger relations with Türkiye could make a substantial contribution to Iraq's long-term stability.

A century after this region was fragmented, solidarity efforts are once again being spent. As I wrote these lines, Erdoğan was meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss regional developments. This shows that Türkiye's diplomacy is directed not only toward safeguarding its own security but also toward advancing regional peace and stability.

Today, when independence, development and stability are discussed in the Middle East, Türkiye is increasingly the first that comes to mind.

Iraq's future will ultimately be shaped not only by security policies but also by strong state institutions, sustainable economic development and regional cooperation. From this perspective, the Development Road Project is not merely a transportation corridor; it is a strategic vision that will enable Iraq's lasting stability. With its historical ties, economic capacity and regional experience, Türkiye is uniquely positioned to become one of the project's most important partners.

Ibn Khaldun's famous observation that "Just as water resembles water, the future of nations resembles their past" carries renewed significance today. Shared history, a shared destiny and a shared geography make cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq not simply desirable but necessary. If this opportunity is wisely seized, the beneficiaries will not be Türkiye and Iraq alone, but the entire region.