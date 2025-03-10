“Daddy Donald, why does your nose turn brown?”

“Because I kiss up to Bibi too much!”

Google’s new and improved AI-strong search engine informs us that nose discoloration can be due to skin and blood vessel issues, chronic inflammation, allergies and other conditions. On dark skin tones, rosacea may cause dark brown skin discoloration instead of redness.

Kissing up too much to Bibi might be the reason, but I guess that Daddy Donald overexposes his face to extensive artificial ultraviolet suntanning lamps, which, in spite of the denial by manufacturers, result in emitting non-ionizing radiation classified as “carcinogenic to humans.” It may or may not start malignant melanoma, but precautions should be taken to minimize the exposed fields.

Not only that, prolonged exposure to artificial light from a sun lamp can mess up your circadian rhythms and deteriorate your sleep and wake time, which disintegrates your nervous system; your hearing is weakened; you ask your vice president to repeat what he says even though you two sit close together in the Oval Office. You yell to the visiting heads of state out of which you are trying to swindle their rare earth mineral, and they get angry and leave your office without signing the extortion agreement!

You should reduce your exposure to bright lights at night and adjust the times you exercise and eat to align with your preferred bedtime. Also, if you are deficient in B1, B6 or B12, you may be stressed, irritable or tired. Apparently, Daddy Donald, your temper flares at the slightest criticism.

If you think that discoloration on your nose is not related to your long hours in an ultraviolet suntanning bed, then you should reduce your exposure to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Miriam Adelson, an Israeli American businesswoman and heiress of the Las Vegas Sands casino company and the Israel Hayom newspaper. The relationship between the $100 million she donated to President Donald Trump's campaign that eclipses the $75 million billionaire Elon Musk gave to pro-Trump PAC and brown-nose syndrome may not be easily understandable at first, but many a political pundit sees the causal link.

Whatever might be the reason for that meltdown in the Oval Office last week, the 139 minutes that upended the U.S.-Ukraine alliance! Was it a plot planned in advance? Is Trump losing his temper unexpectedly? The net effect of it was that the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, rushed to London, to the welcoming arms of the British who seemed so eager to replace the U.S. as the sole hegemon of the North Atlantic.

But as we all know, the race for leadership among the European nations has always been distressful, and the French, a true heir to the legacy of the last emperor who had managed to unite Europe under his nation’s banner, signaled tendentiously that they also had a stake in this endeavor. As a matter of fact, Napoleon was not the last emperor who united Europe; it was someone whose name is no longer uttered by gentle folks.

They were probably waiting for the first opportunity since April 30, 1945, the date that the unnamed person died. Friedrich Merz, who is poised to become Germany’s next chancellor, said Berlin should start talking about expanding the French and British nuclear deterrents to cover Europe or pursue its own arsenal! The Italians and the Spaniards, who also had unmentionable leaders before 1945, might start telling the world that they are not chopped liver, either.

Yes, despite all those tumultuous years of former U.S. President Joe Biden and the NeoCons’ and Globalists’ cries of victory against Russians through the proxies, Europeans, in silence, kept leaning back and sent a couple of helmets and World War II relics like unmovable U.S. tanks unnecessarily occupying parking space to Ukrainians. They knew the essence of Trumpism was the chaos theatrics of a president addicted to being pampered. But, after carefully listening to what Trump said in that 139 minutes, they concluded that the U.S. now places a higher value on partnering with Russia than the concerns of its European allies. Agitating their neighbors, seeking to “partner” with Russia, and cutting European allies loose are just the most telling indications of new Trumpism. The Europeans would be forced to paddle their own canoe, so to speak. But in those comfortable years when they spent all their money creating social welfare states, they forgot how to paddle canoes!

They recklessly abandoned Türkiye’s application to be part of Europe commercially, economically and militarily for the last 66 years (Türkiye first applied for membership in the European Economic Community in 1959); now, all those wannabe Napoleons have begun singing a different tune!

The British had to be called “a random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years” by the U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who was discussing the security guarantees for Ukraine after the U.S. left it. He didn’t even bother to call France “a random country.” But French President Emmanuel Macron must have read the writing on the wall; he said the world had changed utterly since Trump returned to the White House and he was considering extending the protection of France’s nuclear arsenal to European allies.

The Economist magazine continues to call Türkiye’s joining the EU “still a fiction,” but several European media outlets have begun opining that Türkiye has become essential for a weakened EU. Le Monde, for instance, noticed the fact that Europe cannot defend itself against Russia by refurbishing its nuclear arsenal and applying more sanctions against Moscow, but “a partner who has been playing a fine balancing act with them."

It's a good thing for Europeans; they won’t be sitting like puffy on a rock cake! Turks are not good at holding grudges.