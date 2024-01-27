How can one possibly describe the atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians? Defining this cruelty has become an exceedingly challenging task.

Humanity has reached a point of total failure as:

– Buildings in Gaza are being destroyed one by one by high-tonnage bombs,

– Civilians are being shot at every day,

– Millions of people suffer from hunger, thirst and lack of shelter,

– All states in the world are indifferent,

– Efforts of civilians around the world to protest and demonstrate are useless,

– The United Nations Security Council continuously supports Israeli massacres, and the United States continuously backs it,

– China and Russia, which from the outside appear to be rivals of the U.S., are useless on the Palestinian issue.

End of humanity

One might contemplate whether there remains any inherent significance in the continued existence of humanity on Earth. Often, those who live in prosperity in the West speculate on why people in Islamic countries are involved in terrorism. We have all seen together how helpless and vulnerable people are, with children struggling for basic necessities and many orphaned due to the conflict

Children with pots and pans in their hands almost have to crush each other for a spoonful of food. Most of them have had their parents killed and are orphaned and helpless. I think there is a need for a revolt of mothers globally.

Jews, especially in the United States and Israel, and people of conscience all over the world should take their children and go out on the streets. The protesters should have pictures of all leaders' children in their hands, from U.S. President Joe Biden to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Demonstrators should present these pictures to the rulers, underscoring that their children could also be vulnerable to such consequences. Despair has reached such a level that one has no idea what to say or what to say next.

It is as if an army of vampires has come from an unknown side of the world or outer space and is tearing every living thing to pieces. The Israeli soldiers are encouraged to shoot the child in the womb with the slogan "Two deaths with one bullet." And the Israeli government assures its army of immunity from prosecution for their war crimes. There has never been such brutality, such cruelty, such vile massacres of human beings in the history of humankind.

Not only Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but today, we liken every Israeli who fights to Adolf Hitler. Anyone who kills children is a Hitler. Should the current state of affairs persist, individuals worldwide, upon encountering a Jew, may develop a psychological response akin to having witnessed Hitler.

Jews who have been telling the world about the Holocaust for 75 years will never be able to look at a human face again. Because today, Netanyahu is more cruel than Hitler, and what is being done to the Palestinians now is more brutal and damaging than what was done to the Jews in the past.

We can no longer find words and explanations to describe the death of children. To live in such an unjust world precludes one from leading a life adorned with dignity and a head held high. And there is no sentiment more debilitating, more exhausting than despair.