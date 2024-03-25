Historians will examine the early years of the 21st century to discover the root causes of the United States' loss of global clout. Some warmongers have already begun seeking an explanation.

Walter Russell Mead, of fame in the American Interest, the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs and the Council on Foreign Relations (that is, he is the jewel on the neocon crowns of all sorts), blames all the presidents since the 2003 invasion of Iraq who have not kept pace with China’s military buildup but allowed the industrial infrastructure that supports our military power to decay. Mead wants a world “with fewer challenges to the American order” and, to achieve it, the government “must restore respect for American power, competence and will.”

According to Mead: “The Red Sea is nearly closed. Gaza is in flames. A quasi-war simmers on Israel’s northern border. Iran aids Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.”

Since team Joe Biden will not do that, team Donald Trump will do it after the election! The Biden administration needs to gain the ability to shape international events.

I would like to know if the Biden administration could do more to influence Middle Eastern events.

Even as war crime accusations mounted, while the Secretary of State Antony Blinken rushed to Israel and its neighbors, the U.S. gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thousands of precision-guided munitions and artillery shells. In Connor Echols’ words in the New Arab news site, “bombs, guns, treasure: what Israel wants, the U.S. gives.” The Congress, a mere onlooker now, has some peeps asking the Biden administration to hold Netanyahu accountable for any use of U.S. security assistance that violates international law. However, the White House wouldn’t even be able to respond to the representatives and senators.

Trump's potential return: A shift in U.S. global engagement

It is almost certain that the U.S. voters, sick and tired of their presidents’ playing a gendarmerie for the world while brick-and-mortar stores closing one after another, malls and shopping areas becoming obsolete not because of online shopping but because of insisting inflation and unemployment, will, at best, not vote, at worst will bring former President Trump back. America’s diminishing force in global affairs suits Trump well. Suppose he returns to the White House in January 2025. In that case, he will not only positively respond to the isolationist sentiment of the people, but he will also reverse all the Biden-era policies. Well, with one exception.

He will let his beloved son-in-love, Jared Kushner, bulldoze the remaining buildings on the Gaza Strip and develop oceanfront real estate properties on the Mediterranean seashore. The strong facility between Jared and Donald is more than an ordinary son-in-law and Papa Don; and even if Netanyahu does not pay his dues to be protected by the U.S., President Trump could reopen the “Arab-Israeli Normalization Process” which had already provisions to sell property to Arab countries in Palestine. Yes. It did! Trump commissioned the whole Mideast Peace Song and Dance affair (he used to call it the Abraham Accords) to his son-in-law as a real estate-based investment project on Sept. 15, 2020, when he twisted the arms of Arab leaders to sign the dotted line on the so-called peace agreement.

Now, Mr. Kushner, former property dealer and Trump’s senior foreign policy adviser, shamelessly praised the very valuable potential of Gaza’s waterfront property and suggested Israel should remove civilians while it cleans up the strip. Of all places, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government Middle East Initiative interviewed the esteemed Jared Kushner about the situation in Gaza; the author of Trump’s Abraham Accords deal, which had bypassed the Palestinian issue altogether, said, “From Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up.”

These remarks should be a sign of the Middle East policy that Trump will implement if (or when) he returns to the White House. There is place for Palestinians in Trump’s Israel map; there is no Palestine in the Middle East. Jared and his beloved father-in-law don’t like to talk about history.

Kushner's plan

Alon Mizrahi, former Israeli soccer player (known as “Ha-Aviron/the airplane” referring to the hand gesture he used to do after scoring a goal) labeled Jared Kushner’s plan to “clean the Gaza from Palestinians” as “demonic infantilism” on his X (formerly Twitter) account sharing a screenshot of the interview from a newspaper.

“I'm convinced there isn't a face on earth more suitable to be the presenter of what can be aptly called the demonic infantilism of this genocide.”

Alon Mizrahi is a Jew from “The Orient” (Mizrahi Jews came to Israel from the Eastern parts of North Africa), and he has been very critical of the genocide from the beginning; he explains what he means by this term: “I mean not only the almost mindless, banal evil being performed and inflicted with a kind of tedious boredom, like a troubled kid setting his 100th cat on fire. I also mean the fatal absurdity of trying to force the whole world to deny what we know is true and accept what is demonstrably, obviously false.”

Alon, in his previous social media messages, accused the U.S. and Israel of being an accomplice in the Gaza genocide, defended the Hamas raid on the occupied territories on Oct. 6, reminding that at that time, there was “apartheid, military occupation, siege, settlement expansion and ethnic cleansing” in Israel. In one of his messages, he said: “The U.S. is now fixed on a path that cannot be described other than as suicidal: relying on brute force to guarantee absolute evil and total moral destruction against the entire human family. America has become Israel.”

Alon and we all should be ready to see the demonic gigantism after the November elections in the U.S. because Trump would not accept being called “infant.”