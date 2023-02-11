Those who live abroad, especially in Europe, know this. It is not customary to text someone at 7 o’clock in the morning. But, on Monday morning, it was very meaningful and valuable to receive messages from the permanent representative ambassadors of all the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries, without exception. They shared their messages of tears and condolences related to the historic disaster, the strongest earthquake in Türkiye in 100 years.

Oddly enough, I could not sleep at all that night even before learning about the disaster. Therefore, when I turned on my mobile phone again at 4 a.m. to linger, the reason for the indescribable distress I felt was being confronted by one of the biggest earthquake disasters our country has ever faced. Accordingly, three hours after the disaster struck, receiving condolence messages from all our colleagues was a sign that humanity was exemplary in understanding how quickly the magnitude of the earthquake was transmitted to the world. Then, I understood from the messages that there was an earthquake in Chile at the same time. I also strongly conveyed my condolences and regrets to my Chilean counterpart.

From the early morning hours, we started receiving continuous messages and calls from all Turkish citizens at different levels of the OECD about what should be done for our country. These calls continued with Turkish companies and their owners operating in France. Everyone wanted to offer aid with the first vehicle they could find, whether it was a car or a truck. First and foremost, we shared the official account information of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) with those who wanted to make urgent donations.

At around noon, many permanent representatives continued to share information about their countries' search and rescue teams and aid planes and stated that they were ready for any request. While working together with high-quality people for the future of the world under the umbrella of the multilateral organization OECD, we have once again witnessed that these people are also people of high intellect. Many department directors under the umbrella of the OECD stated that all professionals in their departments would like to mobilize financial aid and public relief for Türkiye.

For the mayor of quake-hit Gaziantep, Fatma Şahin, who was the first to be accepted on behalf of Türkiye in the Coalition of Champion Mayors of the OECD Inclusive Growth Initiative, the OECD's team leader in charge of the initiative stated that they are ready for any support and that the new term president of the initiative, Iceland’s Reykjavik Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson, would send a letter of support to Şahin.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann also expressed his condolences, stating that he was greatly saddened and shocked six hours after the earthquake. Although Cormann was in Costa Rica, despite the time difference, he quickly returned and put forward a stance that would mobilize the entire OECD. Furthermore, we received messages of grief and condolences from all members of the Cabinet of the general secretariat and that they were ready to help in any way possible.

Inclusive and humane

The current picture once again exemplified how inclusive and humane multilateral organizations and the culture of the system are when it comes to humanity, all characteristics that are set apart from diverging opinions in policy-making processes. Of course, the world is going through a difficult time and the global economy and politics are facing hard tests and challenges.

However, we also witness that people have strong tendencies to unite in the name of humanity in an instant, to follow their hearts and express sympathy and that they never lose their human values when faced with such tragedies and disasters. This is undoubtedly true for other international organizations such as the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Türkiye is a country that is valued, loved and one that everyone in the world is ready to support on behalf of humanity in case of difficulties. Just like that, with this fundamental truth and the strength in our hearts, we will know how to heal our wounds in the best way possible.