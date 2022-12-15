Twitter had a good reputation, operating for over a decade as “the electronic public space of our time.”

The platform offered even the “powerful” heads of state with millions of voters legitimacy by giving them a blue tick and quickly replaced the conventional media. So much so that it was the only platform where the most serious statements were published by the figures, and it had nullified the prominent agencies.

Undoubtedly, it was the skillful imposition of the image of "impartiality" on the masses that gave Twitter this extraordinary power. Twitter was based in the United States but claimed to be a platform that does not recognize national borders. Everyone was equal on the timeline, regardless of where on earth they were writing. The main thing was freedom of expression. Information circulated freely all over the world, uncensored and without being lost in the spiral of the silence of property relations. The company also gained legal immunity thanks to this image. The claim that they did not interfere with the content protected it from any accusations – theoretically.

Twitter censored scientific studies outside the official discourse of the World Health Organization (WHO) and even users' suspicions about vaccines and closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, it openly sided with the democrats; moreover, it suspended the account of former U.S. President Donald Trump and limited freedom of expression.

But in vain, Twitter was still the most prestigious platform in the world. Neither Hollywood nor the central media allowed anyone to speak ill of it. That is until Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk bought all the shares of the company.

Sudden change

Twitter has suddenly become the biggest enemy of freedom after the acquisition by Musk, who is now a global actor politically.

"Celebrities" who said that they would leave the U.S. when Trump was elected president announced this time that they would not be able to “live” on Twitter under Musk's administration this time. Even U.S. President Joe Biden has labeled Twitter and Musk as imminent threats to the nation's security.

Of course, Musk does not sit idle either. He strengthens his hand, repelling attacks by exposing Twitter's past and dark mechanisms. In fact, he is protecting himself against the U.S. establishment order, which he made an enemy of himself.

We witness a new move of him every day. He is opening the accounts that Twitter censored during the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. election campaign, one by one. After Peter McCullough, Robert Malone also returned to Twitter. He is also dismantling the manipulation mechanism by clearing fake accounts and bots. He is shutting down the censorship units that were created to tamper with the content ingeniously and covertly.

The Obamas' backdoor lobby

Revelations about Twitter's past recently seen in the media show that Musk did not exaggerate when he compared the platform to a "crime scene." Because, as we learned from the fourth disclosure of independent researcher Michael Shellenberger, former first lady Michelle Obama personally stepped in during the process of closing Donald Trump's account!

Yes, you may not be surprised by anything after you learn that they censored "negative" news about Biden's son Hunter Biden "on the backdrop of intelligence" during the election period. But I think it is even more shocking that the former first lady, who is posing as a queen of political correctness with her husband, lobbied via the back doors to silence a U.S. president.

Since this dramatic hypocrisy reveals the fact that not only Twitter but also the political game in the U.S. is a crime scene, some of us are eager to continue the game.

We are grateful to Musk for his courage.