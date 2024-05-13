Geopolitical analysis is a thankless job. You predict hundreds of developments taking into account 1 million variables, but you fail in only one of them, the reviewers scrap all your predictions. Take George Friedman for example. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, he studied the potential for a Japan-U.S. conflict and co-authored with his wife "The Coming War with Japan" in 1991. The war he predicted did not happen. But almost everything else he stipulated in his "The Next Hundred Years" is becoming a reality, although slower and later than expected; no accolade bestowed on him. Friedman said Türkiye is going to be a strong regional power in the early 21st century; it is becoming one. He said Turkish peacekeepers will be in Egypt in the 2040s; Türkiye already signed military-related pacts with the majority of African countries, added defense cooperation to its existing soft power tools and laid the foundations for long-term strategic cooperations with several countries. Egypt is not one of them, yet – but it is not 2040 yet either. I hope Egypt will never need peacekeeping forces from outside, but Türkiye is no stranger to Egypt; and if ever they need Turks, they will be there in no time.

Mr. Friedman, a Hungarian-born American political scientist, the founder of Geopolitical Futures and former chairman of strategic intelligence publishing company Stratfor, a.k.a. the Shadow CIA, in his next sentence in "The Next Hundred Years" after the Türkiye-Egypt prophesy says: “Israel will remain a powerful nation, but Turkey’s ability to expand its power as a Muslim nation will both block Israel and force Israel into an accommodation with Turkey, already seen as a friendly power.”

Well, it seems that in the 2040s, there will be no powerful Israel, nor a nation to be seen as a friendly power.

I am not a shadow of anything, but if I may tackle that business of prophecy based on geopolitical analysis, I might say that by then –actually earlier, much earlier than the 2040s – the state of Israel, as we know it, will vanish and two states will replace it: a Jewish entity and a Muslim entity.

How do I say that? I say that with the authority of Hannah Arendt, Albert Einstein, Sydney Hook, Seymour Milman and the distinguished 23 other Jewish scholars and scientists who had sent a letter to The New York Times on Dec. 4, 1948, and declared their opposition to the U.N. partition plan of Palestine between the Jews and Muslims. The letter claimed the Jewish parties and other organizations representing Judaism at that time had already turned into Zionists and these distinguished ladies and gentlemen knew that Zionism’s main aim “is not the creation of a Jewish state, however, small or large. Its main aim is to redeem the greatest possible number of Jews from Galut (Hebrew: “exile,” “diaspora,” “captivity”) and create a large and economically sound Jewish community in the whole of Palestine.” Also, see Chaim Weizmann's address at the 22nd Zionist Congress in December 1948, which also called not for a partition, but for the absorption of Palestine.

Einstein, Arendt and all those signatories knew that the groups who would be the founders of Israel were not going to share the land on which Jews and Muslims coexisted for ages; they were going to create a Jewish homeland for only Jews.

Not only the signatories of the NYT letter, but many Jewish organizations whose members were against the creation of Israel as a “Jewish state” had been warning the United States and the United Kingdom. The Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP), for instance, rejected Zionism as a 19th-century political ideology that emerged at a moment when Jews were defined as irrevocably outside of a Christian Europe. The JVP also stood against Israel’s hugely controversial “nation-state” law. The supporters of the 2018 law call it a “defining moment,” while critics say it’s an “apartheid.”

Zionism explained

Let’s take a step back and try to see the point where Evangelical Christians’ eschatology – sort of – merges with the Zionist theology. Eschatology is the area of religion concerned with events that will happen at the “end of days.”

Zionism, as an ideology, had to create its own religion so that its creators could cheat regular Jews. There is political Zionism, a secular political movement, cultural Zionism that focuses on a revival of the Jewish culture and religious Zionism that includes the ingathering of the exiled diaspora, the coming of the Jewish Messiah, the afterlife and the resurrection of the dead. Zionism, of course, has its roots in theological interpretations of Jewish religious traditions. Like Evangelical Christians, the Zionists believe that to facilitate the second coming of Christ, Jews must “gather” in Israel as part of Biblical prophecy and wreak such havoc on the face of the earth that the Almighty, becoming tired of life, says “Enough is enough” and sends Jesus to declare the doomsday. Hence, the need to occupy the “promised lands” in their entirety.

Theodor Herzl’s contemporary, Ahad Ha’am (Asher Ginsberg) called for a spiritual and cultural center for Jewish people in Palestine shared with other believers; but Herzl, an Austrian Hungarian Jewish journalist, lawyer, writer, playwright and political activist who was the father of modern political Zionism, promoted Jewish immigration to Palestine to form a Jewish state.

U.S. President Harry Truman, who recognized Israel on the same day that it was declared, and British Prime Minister Atlee, who pushed the U.N. to accept the Partition Plan, were not known as true believers of any eschatology, but they helped the Zionists create the “final ingathering from the Galut.” The nexus between Zionist extremism and Evangelical Christians' “End Times” theology is still in use, especially in some Southern Baptist Churches to indoctrinate their members.

“End Times” theology entails the idea that “Palestinians are terrorists” trying to prevent Israel’s becoming a true “nation-state of the Jewish people.” Yes, the first prime minister of Israel. Ben Gurion, in a famous and historic statement on May 14, 1948, had said, “We hereby declare the establishment of a Jewish state in the land of Israel." The Knesset passed a law in 2018, formally declaring Israel as a Jewish state and anchoring the menorah to the state emblem. However, it is only in rhetoric and on paper; not in reality. To fully realize it, marginalizing Arab citizens is not enough, but you have to have no “goyim” (gentile) in the promised land, as was the case between the first (in 722 B.C., by the Assyrians) the second (in 586 B.C., by Nebuchadnezzar, the king of Babylon) and the third time (in A.D. 70, by Titus, the Roman commander) the Jews lost control of the Promised Land and regained it. Whenever they had control over Jerusalem, Samaria and other towns in Palestine, the Jews expelled all non-Jews, men and women, from the area. If you want the “second coming of Jesus Christ” to happen, in other words, “the time ends” then you know what to do: send the Muslims and Christians away from Palestine.

As long as Muslim people are in Palestine, even though they are not sharing the management of the land, their presence is "delaying" the end of days. To achieve that joint eschatological expectation of Jewish and Christian Zionists, Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, army commanders, from the inside, and U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the outside, are doing all their best to disgorge all Muslims from Palestine.

But they have been so ruthless, so unmerciful, their tyrannical genocide seems to have such violent backlash that Muslims are not only going to stay in their razed towns in Gaza and the West Bank but will also have their partition in a Palestine with clearly marked borders with watch towers and barbed wire.

I predict that partition would take half of “Mandatory Palestine,” a geopolitical entity that existed between 1920 and 1948 in the region of Palestine under the terms of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine. I predict that would be the “end times” for Israel as we know it.

One last prediction, when it is realized I want my accolades: The capital city of this new Muslim entity will be East Jerusalem.