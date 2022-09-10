Türkiye's ability to maintain good relations with countries at the opposite poles of international relations has been closely followed by the world. The reason is the country's successful shuttle diplomacy with Ukraine and Russia, which are already in a hot war. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the only leader to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, then contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally in Ukraine and mediated positively in crises such as the grain issue. French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, has shown how jealous he is of Türkiye's unique role in diplomacy. In a recent meeting with ambassadors in Paris, the French leader said, "Who wants Türkiye to be the only world power that continues to talk to Russia?"

Türkiye's foreign policy, which has managed to build bridges between enemies, is not unique to the Russia-Ukraine axis. A similar situation has actually been experienced in Bosnia-Serbia relations for years. Erdoğan's recent visit to the Balkans is the best example of this. During the visit, Erdoğan was welcomed with great sincerity, first in Bosnia-Herzegovina and then in Serbia. The images and visuals by agencies from the region are the biggest proof of this.

Only 30 years ago, Türkiye was one of the few countries maintaining close relations with both sides at war in the heart of Europe. Details like the fact that Erdoğan first visited the Bosnians who were subjected to genocide and then paid a visit to the grave of Alija Izetbegovic, the first leader of independent Bosnia-Herzegovina, should be underlined. Erdoğan sent another diplomatic message by addressing the muftis while visiting the new Islamic Union service building after praying at Izetbegovic's grave. Because everyone knows that the Muslim Bosnian people, inherited from the Ottoman Empire, have a very special place in Turkish foreign policy. Erdoğan's participation in the opening ceremony of the Islamic Cultural Center in Croatia’s Sisak is another reflection of his policy of protecting Ottoman heritage in the Balkans.

Last week, I discussed the double standards of Western countries toward Türkiye regarding visa issues in my column. I mentioned that “the arbitrary refusal card” came into play in the matter of all the money spilled, the documents collected and that the visa issue turned into a bureaucratic ordeal.

On the one hand, there is the West trying to intimidate the Turks with visas, and on the other, there is the mutual decision between Türkiye and Balkan partners to open the way for travel using only identity cards. This is the fruit of the relations Türkiye has established in its ancestral lands. This was one of the most important results of Erdoğan's Balkan visit. The Turkish citizens will now be able to travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina using just their identity cards. A similar decision was taken with Serbia. In other words, the two regional rivals unconditionally opened their borders to Turkish citizens, and Türkiye took the same step.

While Western Europe puts "protectionist" policies into effect day by day due in response to issues such as the Ukraine war and the energy crisis, this open-door policy that Türkiye has been carrying out in the Balkans, which is a part of Europe, with all its composure, has increased its mediation role and Türkiye's weight in diplomacy. It is an undeniable fact that it will strengthen it.

For this very reason, leaders like Macron should follow Türkiye's style of diplomacy closely instead of delusionally venting about not being a table-setter when still following old habits.