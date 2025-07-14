President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized one point consistently since the launch of the new political approach aimed at the total eradication of terrorism: in every step taken toward a “terror-free Türkiye,” nothing that could wound the feelings of the families of martyrs or veterans may be permitted.

The terrorist organization PKK began laying down its arms last week. The public already has a general idea of the mechanism, oversight and timeline for the disarmament process.

Great care had to be taken when it came to inviting media outlets, scores of organized groups, or even various circles from Europe, to the opening ceremony of the disarmament. Such images would not have eased social sensitivities or speed the surrender of weapons. For the sake of the process, it was certainly more beneficial to limit attendance to a small group and to record the proceedings – along with a full inventory of the weapons handed over – within a controlled framework.

Monitoring the disarmament should remain a technical matter. Symbolic handovers carried out in front of invited guests must not disrupt the timetable; experience shows that such displays tend to prolong the process. A large public ceremony does not, in itself, function as an effective control mechanism.

From the outset, Türkiye has rejected international observers or mediators because their presence would harm the process. Footage of weapons being surrendered before a large audience of invitees and media must not be allowed to become a propaganda tool for the organization; such a development could offend public sensibilities.

What matters is that the weapons are relinquished and that a precise inventory is kept. No gray areas should remain. Transferring any portion of the arsenal to other regions must be prevented.

Once the goal of a terror-free Türkiye is achieved, the next objective is a terror-free region. Speaking to his party’s parliamentary group, President Erdoğan said, “First we will reach a Türkiye without terror; then, by achieving a ‘region without terror,’ we will honor our martyrs’ memories and prove their sacrifices were not in vain.”

In recent years, Türkiye has mounted major operations beyond its borders to create a security zone. Significant progress has been made in clearing northern Iraq and northern Syria of terrorist elements.

Türkiye will categorically not allow the SDF-YPG to continue existing as a terrorist structure within Syria’s borders; its resolve on this matter remains firm.

The goal of a terror-free Türkiye is more than a national security strategy; it is also part of a broader process aimed at establishing a terror-free region that underpins the area’s security architecture.

Türkiye is working to increase the number of stable states in the Middle East. To that end, it seeks to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with neighboring countries. Once the PKK is dismantled, ridding the region of terrorism may become far more attainable.