When the presidential election in Türkiye was over, although I knew the world’s focus was on it, I had never imagined it would cause such an impact inside and outside the country, all over the globe.

A few hours after the announcement of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's win, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron tweeted in Turkish and said, "I can't wait to work with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

We all know there are areas where Türkiye had an impact with its hard power and diplomacy. Some of those include Libya, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Somalia – the old friends of Türkiye, who immediately came up with greetings and exciting celebrations.

Celebrations came one after another from the presidents of the Organization of Turkic States. I think the excitement of each was equivalent to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev's.

Meanwhile, most of us know that the European states could not do without Türkiye since the Middle Ages and that Türkiye was a part of the European countries for 400 years after the Peace of Westphalia.

The attitudes of states toward Türkiye demonstrate rationality and partnership. Virtually every country engages with Türkiye on diplomatic, commercial, security or collaborative development matters. However, what we will focus on here is something even more profound: The people's enthusiasm.

Brazil's case

Let us continue with a traversal example: The comment of the Brazilian ultra-leftist "Workers' Cause Party" is striking. The party (Partido da Causa Operaria) calls Erdoğan's election victory a triumph over imperialism in the Middle East. Its tweet read: "Imperialism is defeated again. Amid a gigantic coup campaign against Erdoğan, the current president was reelected in Türkiye. Imperialism loses control of the Middle East."

Afterward, all individuals and citizens in the Islamic world got excited as if Erdoğan was elected in their own country, and the election evening turned into a festive mood. This excitement is a sign of Türkiye's greatness, Türkiye's historical mission, the expectations of the world from Türkiye, and the enthusiasm, excitement and future ideal created by Erdoğan, who identified himself with such expectations.

Tatars and all Muslim communities in Russia, the entire Caucasus, all oppressed and Muslims in Africa, leftists in Brazil, from the United States to China, from China to Uganda, and all global capitals celebrated the victory of Erdoğan with excitement as if they had won.

Of course, this is not a real war. But the uninterrupted dominance of the West in psychological warfare continued in the world for 200 years, and the oppressed nations have been losing. This electoral success has inspired all oppressed nations for wins, to organize, motivate and govern their own countries. Just as the conquest of Istanbul created extraordinary excitement both in the Christian and the Islamic worlds, this election will have an identical global effect.

'World is bigger than five'

It all started with Erdoğan’s rhetoric, “The world is bigger than five.” Erdoğan took the rostrum at the United Nations assembly, criticizing the colonialist French in Africa, all the exploiting Western states of the world, including the U.S., England and France, and their arrogance from the U.N. tribune without hesitation, and laid the psychological basis of being loved by the oppressed nations of the world today.

Erdoğan fought against most of the global powers and game setters, achieved extraordinary success and gained the respect of the universe. Of course, some people were upset here, but we know that Turks, Muslims and the oppressed were in the joyous camp.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) started a new Turkish era with the claim of the “Century of Türkiye.” The first Turkish era began with the alliance formed with Baghdad in Transoxiana. The second was in the 14th to 16th centuries when Turks ruled most of the empires in the world. In my opinion, the third renaissance of the Turks will be in this age. The respect that emerged globally in response to the election of Erdoğan bears its signs.