Please take a look at the recent speech by Joseph Borrell, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, describing Europe's place and role in the world:

“Europe is a garden ... It is the best combination of political freedom, economic prosperity and social harmony that humanity could create. The rest of the world is not exactly a garden. Most of the rest of the world is a jungle and the jungle can invade the garden.”

In his remarks at the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, not only did he call Europe "a garden" and most of the world a "jungle" that "could invade the garden," but he went further by saying that "the gardeners should take care of the garden, but they will not protect the garden by building walls. A nice small garden surrounded by high walls in order to prevent the jungle coming in is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong growth capacity, and the wall will never be high enough.”

"The gardeners have to go to the jungle. Europeans have to be much more engaged with the rest of the world. Otherwise, the rest of the world will invade us," he added.

As you can see, even though the times when “the white man” dominated the world and colonialism was widespread geographically are said to be in the past, it continues to dominate minds.

'Civilized gardeners'

Well, the West was a perfect garden, and the white man was such a graceful gardener!

For example, when the United States was first discovered by "gardeners," 60 million people lived on the continent. By the time the gardeners were done, there were 56 million dead. The "civilized gardeners" had carefully removed the "weeds."

The "gardener" of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Belgium’s King Leopold II was notorious for his "garden maintenance techniques." He exploited a geography 74 times the size of his country. He cut off the hands of "weeds" who were not working efficiently enough and in total, more than 10 million "weeds" were killed.

As you know, Germany, notorious for its "gardening" activities, killed 100,000 "weeds" in Namibia because it did not want its lands to be invaded. France, on the other hand, caused the death of 5 million "weeds" in Algeria, which is only one of the countries where it "gardens."

However, among all the "gardeners," no one can hold a candle to “Great Britain.” At least 35 million "weeds" in India died under its rule. While babies were starving in British colonies, which were viewed as "wild forests," it stole the wheat from those countries and fed it to its own people and army. When one of the famous "gardeners," former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, was asked about the Bengal famine, he said, "I hate them. There would be no famine if they didn't breed like rabbits."

Is it past?

Are you saying that "this is all a thing of the past?" It was the "gardeners" who pissed on the prisoners and burned the holy books in Iraq's Abu Ghraib and tortured them in Guantanamo.

It was also the "gardeners" who threw dozens of refugees, whose hands they had cuffed behind their backs, into the Mediterranean waters to protect the Greek "garden."

It was again the "gardeners" who took in the blonde-haired, blue-eyed refugees from Ukraine and turned away the dark-skinned ones.

The mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 78 people in Norway, was a "gardener" with blond hair, white skin and blue eyes, was born in the bosom of the civilized world.

It is true, Europe is a "garden" full of plunder and cruelty, with thousands of corpses in its bosom...