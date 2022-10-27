Having gone through three prime ministers in the last three years, the British can no longer be bothered to choose. Their king appoints someone in their place.

On Monday, King Charles III formally appointed Rishi Sunak as prime minister after Liz Truss' 45-day premiership.

We'll see if Sunak can hold on as long as Truss, whom the Britain-based Daily Star newspaper proved cannot even outlast “a lettuce.” This is because the 42-year-old millionaire's job is not an easy one. He must convince Britons, who have lost hope in politics because of unstable governments, to pay the price for new goals.

The fact that Sunak first called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after becoming prime minister is a sign that the British will pay more taxes for Ukraine in the coming period. Obviously, he will put long-term Ukrainian plans ahead of internal problems.

The plan

You know, that “plan.” The plan that involves taming Russian President Vladimir Putin with sanctions and isolation and then grabbing a share of the dominance in areas vacated by Moscow.

It is really hard to understand why U.S. President Joe Biden, who has aged in two years, is insisting on this ingenious plan that turns around like a boomerang and hits the Western alliance first and then the whole world. Since, as you can see, Putin is not complaining at all after increasing his legitimacy at home, finding a new national target and filling his coffers thanks to rising energy prices. The well-being of Europeans and people of the world, already impoverished by the COVID-19 pandemic, is going from bad to worse.

It seems that Biden and the rookie leaders of Europe following in his footsteps are determined to plunge the entire world into a deeper energy bottleneck and food inflation.

President Emmanuel Macron in France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Greece and new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy... Why do you think they follow in the footsteps of Biden, who made strategic moves such as hitting the Nord Stream pipeline carrying gas to Europe as it prepares for the coming winter?

If they are not partners in the plan to spread the Russia-Ukraine war to the whole world, why do they support the moves that will aggravate the current global economic-political turbulence?

Inexperienced leaders

I think the most important reason is that each of the leaders is more experienced than the last. They are not political characters. They have no plans or ideas about how to use the power they find themselves with. They look at one another as they are dragged behind Biden who is shaking hands with thin air.

There is not a single leader whom Putin, who has been on the stage for more than 20 years, will take at least as seriously as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and who will initiate the dialogue.

Had it not been for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is now in his 20th year in power and whose words have weight in the international arena, European leaders' communication with Putin would have been severed. The Kyiv administration would also have been more troubled. Operations such as the "grain corridor," which was opened under the leadership of Ankara and saved the world from hunger, would not have been realized.

But that's just the way it is!

It looks like Europe will be governed by rookie leaders for a while and the natural result of this situation is coalitions. In this case, we can say that the next few years of world politics will be a shadow of itself.

We hope that we will get through this chaotic period with the least damage and that the era of charismatic leaders insisting on local policies will begin again.