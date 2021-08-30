When we look at the megatrends that will deeply affect global trade and the world's economy over the next 10 years, "digitalization" undoubtedly stands out as a top priority. Digitalization, resource diversification in global supply chains, the rising new middle class and urbanization are undoubtedly the primary agenda items in the world's leading economies and in international organizations. However, among all these topics, one important agenda item will be at the forefront over the next 10 years: a "zero-carbon world."

To achieve a zero-carbon world, the principal issue is energy transformation. Over the next 10 years, the great transformation from fossil fuel-based energy technologies and infrastructures to renewable energy-based energy technologies and infrastructures will accelerate.

The Renewable Energy Research Association (YENADER) was established in Turkey to create wider awareness of the country's opportunities and capabilities in the field of renewable energy and contribute to the comprehensive projects and strategies of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in the academic field. When it was established, one of its most difficult challenges was working against the perception operators of the fossil fuel-based economies, who had essentially created senseless urban legends discrediting renewable energy sources, such as wind and geothermal.

Turkey's share

The world's leading leaders will be carrying out historic negotiations on achieving a zero-carbon world at the end of October during the G-20 Leaders' Summit in Italy and at the 26th United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow right after that. Energy transformation and renewable energy will be the most important agenda items. The fact that Turkey, which has a share of more than 1.1% in world gross domestic product (GDP), has a share of only 0.7% in global carbon emissions, gives us a necessary indication of how strong Turkey's hand is at the table. Turkey is one of the luckiest countries in the world in terms of renewable energy possibilities and capabilities in hydro, wind, solar and geothermal.

The article by Nuran Erkul Kaya and Gülşen Çağatay from Anadolu Agency (AA) points out that Turkey is a pioneer in the world in terms of its geothermal capabilities and geothermal power plants – with the first public investment in 1975 and the private sector investment in 2006. The 82-megawatt geothermal energy capacity in 2006 reached 1,650 megawatts in installed power with 63 power plants as of last July. According to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Turkey ranks fourth in the world and first in Europe in terms of geothermal energy capacity according to data. As of 2020, 11.5% of the world's 14,050-megawatt geothermal energy capacity is in Turkey.

Thanks to the 5.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity produced by geothermal energy, which represents 1.65% of Turkey's total installed electricity capacity of 98,263 megawatts and 3.17% of its renewable energy capacity, Turkey has avoided importing approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas. Let's pay careful attention this autumn for more details about achieving a zero-carbon world, energy transformation and renewable energy.