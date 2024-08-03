Thinkers or opinion leaders have recently made statements about World War III. There are rumors about whether this war will be between China and the United States in Taiwan, whether it will be an all-out war between NATO and its opponents, with NATO's involvement in the war between Ukraine and Russia, or whether it will turn into a ring of fire in the Middle East with Israel's exertions. None of such rumors should be neglected. There is truth in them, partially or wholly.

In the last few days, there has been an obscure event: 11 children were killed in the Golan Heights. When one looks into the bizarre nature of the issue, it appears clearly.

In Gaza, on average, there are hundreds of civilian deaths, and 10, 20, 50 or 100 children die every day ... One day, a hospital is bombed, and patients are killed. Another day, an ambulance is attacked and patients lose their lives. One day, people working for the United Nations aid organization are shelled to death. Another day, a school in Gaza is bombed while students are playing in the garden. Or camps where people flee and take shelter are bombed. Civilians are dying. As if these deaths in Gaza are not human deaths, they are never on the global agenda. For some reason, when 10 Druzes, who are not even Israelis nor Jews, who are Syrian citizens living in Syrian territory occupied by Israel, are killed, it suddenly becomes a big issue in the world.

Then Israel threatened Lebanon and killed Fuad Shukr in a terror act, a man who could be considered the chief of staff of Hezbollah. Then, unexpectedly, Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas’s political bureau, who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian was martyred some hours later on the same day. It is remarkable that just as the death of 40,000 civilians in Gaza made the Palestinian cause a concern for the whole of humanity, the martyrdom of Haniyeh has sent shockwaves across the world.

The speech of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the U.S. Congress created great despair for humanity. Think of it this way: Adolf Hitler killed 40,000 civilians, and he was given a standing ovation in the U.S. Congress. The person on the stage is Israeli, Jewish and Zionist. All the members of the U.S. Congress have been turned into slaves of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a Jewish lobbying organization. Let's say all is okay, but to applaud the murder of 40,000 civilians is complicity in the murder, and it was a sign of despair for humanity. Humankind has probably never been in such a poor and depraved state psychologically in the last century.

As if all this were not enough, Israel continues to commit murder and acts of aggression. It appears that Israel's objectives are not confined to Gaza. It likely also harbors ambitions of invading Syria, which has been devastated by a decadelong civil war, as well as Lebanon. In recent weeks, it has launched a series of attacks on Iran.

In such situations, one may feel angry and be tempted to use harsh, insulting and blasphemous language. However, it is crucial to remember that the struggle in Palestine is fundamentally a fight for independence. This struggle encompasses Gaza, the entirety of Palestine and Jerusalem (Al-Quds) encapsulated in the slogan: "Free Palestine from the river to the sea."

Today, in continental Europe, in Spain, especially in Ireland, which was oppressed and persecuted by the British, in the U.S., in Latin America, in Islamic countries, and all over the world, the Palestinian cause has emerged as a matter of conscience and an ethical reckoning of humankind, as it did in the 1970s.

As the Israelis commit massacres and genocide, the breath of these martyrs will inspire humanity in waves, and everyone who seeks freedom and democracy and who possesses a bit of conscience will stand with the Palestinians. One cannot become prosperous with oppression. Everyone, friend and foe knows this, and the oppressors will pay for what they have done. There is a saying: He who sows the wind reaps the storm. The Israelis, who fled Hitler's oppression and took refuge in Palestine, continue their genocidal exertions as if they want to beat Hitler in a race. Finally, I want to say that humanity's conscience will strangle these oppressors!