When the cease-fire began in Gaza, I offered a general assessment of what was likely to come. During the most intense days of the Gaza genocide, the entire world rose up. From East to West, from South to North, from Latin America to the Far East, massive demonstrations took place in countries across the globe. At the U.N., Israel and the U.S. were virtually condemned to political isolation.

In partnership with the University of Valencia, the Istanbul 2nd Bar Association, Istanbul University, the Türkiye Law Platform and the international conference and workshop titled "Justice for Palestine: Perspectives from International Criminal and Human Rights Law" took place at the University of Valencia Faculty of Law on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. Bringing together leading scholars, practitioners and key stakeholders, the event examined the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into Palestine, its current progress, achievements, limitations and the broader future of international justice.

International academics, researchers, legal experts and intellectuals were invited to join this timely forum, contributing to the global conversation on accountability and justice for Palestine.

On the first day, papers were presented, and thematic workshops were held. On the second day, further workshops continued, followed by a final declaration to be shared publicly.

During the event, I set out a broad framework. Here, states have roles to play. Civil society has roles, as does the academic and strategic community. As is well known, after Adolf Hitler’s massacres, Jewish communities were able to use international mechanisms to establish a form of global influence. But I believe the Palestinians are seeking only justice – nothing resembling Zionist ambitions, no expectation of domination, but simply the pursuit of fundamental rights.

Whenever a collective movement begins in the world – through academic work, civil society initiatives and state-level action – it gradually starts to produce an impact.

Since the 1960s, Europe has witnessed a growing emphasis on human rights, children’s rights, women’s rights, the right to access water and food, and other rights related to human dignity. These extensive efforts, developed down to the finest details, have effectively come to an end with the war in Gaza.

Israel has brought back the law of the jungle – something humanity last experienced in its earliest eras. We now live in a world where nothing matters except raw power.

Thankfully, humanity awakened – thanks to the extraordinary resistance of the Palestinians, and at the cost of tens of thousands of murdered children, women, and innocent civilians – and has begun to take meaningful action. Had the conscience of humanity not awakened, Israel would likely have proceeded to eliminate all the Palestinians one by one.

In this context, the activities carried out with the participation of academics, students, intellectuals and members of the law faculties of the Universities of Valencia and Istanbul, the 2nd Bar Association of Istanbul and the Istanbul Law Platform are exceptionally valuable. These are high-quality efforts that will be documented in the historical record. And they offer us, even if only slightly, hope that humanity is still alive.