In the aftermath of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7, a multipronged surprise attack, including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air, Palestinians, who have faced genocide by Israel, have demonstrated a resistance that will go down in history.

Despite losing at least one martyr from their families, having their homes demolished and facing difficulties in accessing even the most basic necessities such as water, Palestinians have not shown the slightest negative stance toward Palestinian resistance groups, particularly Hamas.

The Palestinian resistance groups' honorable stance in their negotiations with Israel solidified their position. When I first heard the news of positive outcomes in the ongoing negotiations, I felt pleased. My joy stemmed from knowing that it was important for our Palestinian brothers and sisters to have a moment to catch their breath. I say a moment because if the cease-fire had been implemented, Israel would not have fulfilled the terms of this agreement, just as it has done in the past.

However, the cease-fire did not come into effect. Shortly after Hamas's announcement, Israel's genocidal leaders declared that "Hamas's acceptance of the cease-fire declaration is not binding for them, and they will continue their attacks."

Rafah: Oppression, international silence

Israel continued its attacks on the Rafah border. As I was preparing my article, the border crossing had been seized by the occupying Israeli forces. They paraded their tanks adorned with large flags as if they had achieved a great military victory. Believing that by cutting off all humanitarian aid to Gaza, they would bring the Palestinians to their knees, Israeli forces, the militants of the terrorist state, celebrated with joyous dances. Then, they attacked 1.5 million civilians whom they had forced into a tiny area with all their might from land and air. This is a scene we have seen repeatedly since Oct. 7: a horde of barbarians who take pleasure in oppression, massacre and the death of children and an insolence emboldened by the international community.

Expecting Israel, which receives unwavering support primarily from Western countries despite committing genocide in Gaza, to stop the bloodshed would be overly optimistic. Indeed, we live in an era where 12 U.S. senators, all in key positions, threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) members and its prosecutor, Karim Khan.

These Republican senators, who shape the foreign policy of the U.S., declared in a letter that any targeting of Israel would be interpreted as a threat to U.S. sovereignty and would be met with "sanctions on their employees and associates and bar them and their families from the U.S."

Not stopping there, they drew the clearest picture of this "international mafia order" with their own hands by stating in the letter, which ended with "You have been warned," that even the families of ICC members would be expelled from the U.S.

The U.S., upon which Israel relies while committing genocide, is determined to destroy everything related to humanity with its explicit support. Whether it will succeed remains unknown, but if it continues like this, it is certain to shatter the entire meaning of the world order that we call "international order."

You have been warned.