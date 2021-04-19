The coronavirus has encouraged the whole world to lean back and review what happened over the last 20 years. It is like a "break." In this new period of time, "globalization" is one of the main topics being discussed among many international institutions.

In my previous articles, I explained how the "private production" model of globalization failed and why many countries resisted against the model imposed on them.

Since the entire world, including societies and institutions, is scrutinizing international issues, a certain evaluation of the globalization model has come to the fore.

It is safe to say that the last 20 years were not the era of globalization but of "Sinicization." In that period, the world witnessed the unavoidable rise of China in terms of the global supply chain and production. Huge investment moves on all continents, including in Africa in particular, made China's global role stronger.

For this reason, the world's prominent powers, particularly the dominant actors of the Atlantic alliance, have come to the conclusion that China's rise has essentially created extraordinary drawbacks for the global system.

Over the last 20 years, China's transformation into an economic superpower is apparent. With a capital of trillions of dollars, it has also turned out to be an "ideal financier" for many international organizations.

In a nutshell, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the balance between Asia-Pacific and the Atlantic is likely to be reestablished and this process will not be easy.

If the international institutions start tracing the roots behind this "Sinicization" and look for ways to come up with a new globalization model, they will realize that they have to focus on a new road map. Moreover, in this road map, they will have to make sure they do not repeat the same choices of the last 20 years.

EU's ongoing crisis

The rising concerns about China are not limited to Africa alone. Recently, Montenegro asked the European Union for assistance with the $1.2 billion loan received from Exim Bank of China for the construction of the first part of a highway project.

Although the credit was received under extremely harsh conditions, the delay in the construction of the highway project has fueled discussions within the EU.

Unfortunately, however, the bloc is obstructed by some far-right politicians, who only target Islam or Turkey. The bloc must urgently stop following such a dangerous path and focus on finding the way to a brighter future.

As mentioned in my previous column, it is already known that the EU continues to suffer from a lack of harmony. Just read the "Sofa Gate" comedy story.

Without a new road map to discuss the serious and real problems ahead, the EU is unlikely to end its disharmony problem. When taking into consideration the pandemic's harsh challenges, the EU's situation could get even worse.

I hope the bloc will come around and come up with some concrete, fast and positive steps to recover itself.