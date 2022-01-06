United States President Joe Biden has again painted a very pessimistic picture for the coming winter as he said the new coronavirus variant called omicron is highly contagious and warned of the strong possibility of more COVID-19 cases soon. The safest way to protect oneself from omicron is to be vaccinated, he said and added that there is no excuse to remain unvaccinated now.

Folks, get vaccinated. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 4, 2022

The data confirms Biden's statement. Case numbers are on the rise; however, despite the increase in the number of people with positive tests, the rate of hospitalization is decreasing. Most patients diagnosed with omicron recover completely in two to three days without medication. Omicron's symptoms are also very mild compared to older variants. Patients have reported fewer symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell or severe pain.

The U.S. president’s claim that the only solution is a vaccine is highly controversial because scientists think that the omicron variant may be a sign that we are approaching the end of the pandemic.

Advice from a scientist

Tyra Grove Krause, the chief epidemiologist of the Statistics Denmark and Statens Serum Institut (SSI), is one of the experts who said their latest research shows that omicron appears to be milder than the delta variant, and therefore they expect it to infect more people without serious symptoms. He said omicron will continue, and there will be a massive spread of infections next month. But when it's over, we'll be in a better place than before. Claiming that the rapid spread of the disease without vaccination will provide a good level of immunity in the population, Krause also said omicron will peak at the end of January and in February and the pressure on the health care system will begin to ease. “We will have our normal lives back in two months,” he expressed.

France’s Social Affairs and Health Minister Olivier Veran also claimed that the fifth wave of the coronavirus may be the last wave, and omicron will be the last variant – which means the end of the pandemic.

Moreover, the claim of the U.S. president, who dominates world health policies, that the pandemic can only be overcome through vaccines is mathematically impossible.

According to professor Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, which developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, regularly vaccinating everyone in the world against the coronavirus will not be sustainable, nor may it be necessary. Explaining that the right way is to vaccinate those who are most at risk, Pollard’s statement to the BBC was bold:

“It really is not affordable, sustainable or probably even needed to vaccinate everyone on the planet every four to six months.”

"We haven't even managed to vaccinate everyone in Africa with one dose, so we're certainly not going to get to a point where fourth doses for everyone is manageable."

If we consider that Pfizer-BioNTech alone has grown the German economy by 0.5%, we can more easily understand why the current governments insist on the goal of “ending the pandemic by vaccinating everyone.”

In fact, set everything I have said aside ... The circulation of this article, which contains respected scientists' opinions and addresses the contradictions to medical advice, will be countered by warnings on the internet. Doesn't this trend already explain everything clearly? What some circles fear is not the coronavirus but the end of the pandemic conditions.