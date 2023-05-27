The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which has been in power for over 20 years, has recently maintained its rule through the People's Alliance. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the AK Party has achieved consecutive electoral victories, establishing itself as Türkiye's "dominant party." This distinguished title is held by only a few parties worldwide.

Attaining the status of a dominant party requires significant accomplishments. The AK Party has earned this recognition by elevating Türkiye to the ranks of developed nations, effectively addressing its infrastructure challenges, and being led by a strong and capable leader.

The AK Party governments brought political solutions to hundreds of gangrenous problems of the Republic of Türkiye, like the democratization of the republic, the abolition of military tutelage, and the granting of individual rights and freedom to everyone, especially to the Kurds, in southeast Anatolia.

On the other hand, the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), leads the opposition bloc against the government. The sociology of the CHP has never been suitable for being in power. So, the CHP tried bringing together parties with different ideas by collecting apples and pears with eclectic practices rather than working, thinking, and developing sound actions against the AK Party stance to overcome this sociologic dilemma.

Although it has a 4.5-year period ahead of it, the CHP has spent this time with desperate, hysterical opposition approaches. He found a weak topic every week, blamed the government for it, created some news in the media, and thus four years passed.

Furthermore, when the time was at a stage to implement active opposition and competition policies, the CHP did not have a say in the future of Türkiye.

Identity politics

The opposition bloc ran a campaign on the Kurdish issue with slogans and some desperate last-minute support hopes from terror organizations. They have been repeating the slogans like "freedom for Selahattin Demirtaş," the jailed ex-leader of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), who is in prison for terror crimes, hence hoping for the PKK's support. The CHP and its partners were hoping for the support of global powers through the media or taking refuge in the help of the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) globalist network and organization from the United States.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan ran a rational campaign emphasizing the industrial investments, megaprojects, logistics revolution and countless services provided during their governance. On the other hand, the opposition claimed some baseless allegations that President Erdoğan's reelection would lead Türkiye to disaster and fragmentation.

When the first round of the elections was over, the opposition lost Parliament. It was no longer possible to achieve the elementary goal around which the entire opposition bloc gathered: the transition to the parliamentary system by making a new constitution. The People's Alliance won Parliament with a comfortable majority, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was ahead with a tiny half percent missing to avoid the runoff.

Change in opposition's discourse

Having observed that the policies of the People's Alliance and President Erdoğan were victorious, the CHP-led opposition bloc, known as the Nation Alliance, changed their policies entirely, running adrift toward another extreme, leaving all the preelection rhetoric aside and evolving into a more racist, more fascist, more anti-immigrant, more xenophobic policy. They shelved all the promises they had made.

What is happening on the opposition side is absurd and unbelievable from a foreigner or immigrant point of view. The opposition bloc and its components, which had been campaigning with a heart sign until the election day, turned radically toward anti-immigration and xenophobia after the election, as if their hearts had gone black. And in this sense, they allied with another party whose policies are similar to the racist parties in Europe. It is striking that the HDP or their new election "facet" Green Left Part (YSP), which is essentially a Kurdish socialist party, has announced that it will support CHP chair and presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The room is small, and not all votes fit in this room. When someone enters the room, another has to leave. And the inconsistency of the policies adopted by the opposition so far is apparent to the electorate.

Neither a new voter would vote at the runoff for this inconsistency demonstrated by Kılıçdaroğlu, CHP's chairperson and the presidential candidate of the opposition bloc, nor the global states looking from the outside, would find him trustworthy and keep standing behind such an inconsistent candidate disconnected from reality, with so many zigzags.