The Atlantic magazine wonders if U.S. President Donald Trump could contain Israel's hard right because Israel's extremists, who keep Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm of Israel, seem not to be giving up on their ethnic cleansing policy. The Foreign Policy magazine asserts that only Trump could save Israel from its own government, but its editors suspect that even Trump could not stop history from repeating itself in Gaza because the Israeli army keeps planning for many more months of conflict to come, to kill and displace many more Palestinian civilians and to aggravate an already intolerable humanitarian situation.

Trump already began talking smut and using foul language when asked if Netanyahu violates his peace plan. While almost the entire foreign policy and international security team at the White House was in Tel Aviv, as if laughing in their faces, Netanyahu had the Knesset pass a law enabling the government to annex the West Bank. Knesset members also voiced the idea that Gaza City should be “West Shariazed” when the U.S. team was trying to make sure that Trump’s peace plan would not be violated.

Meaning of 'West-Shariazed'

What is to be “West Shariazed” in the Zionists’ parlance? One of the three major regions of the Arab Partition of Palestine was named the “West Bank” (of the River Jordan or Nahr Al-Sharieat in Arabic) after the Zionists colonized Palestine. Through the policy to occupy, dispossess and settle in the Arab villages, towns, and even cities, or, as Ilan Pappe, an Israeli historian and a leading scientist among Israel's new historians, calls it, the “urbicide of Palestine,” the Zionist colonialism nearly emptied the Arab partitions of the Arab population.

After the 1967 War, Israel annexed the northern-most Nazareth (Acre) section and implemented a military occupation regime in the middle (West Bank) and the south (Gaza City) sections. The Gaza Strip was under Israeli Military Administration from 1967 to 1994. Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon disengaged the Israeli military from Gaza in 2004 and the actual unilateral dismantlement of the Zionist settlements occurred in 2005. However, the decision to disengage from Gaza was largely opposed by the Israeli hard right; they supported Netanyahu’s government with a six-vote majority in the Knesset in exchange for the promise to reoccupy Gaza and allow resettlement. Meanwhile, occupation, settlements and occasional annexation continued in the West Bank.

Now, Netanyahu’s accomplices in war crimes and genocide in Gaza, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, pushed the annexation of the West Bank and called for the same military regime to be implemented in Gaza after the dissolution of Hamas: hence, “West-Shariazing Gaza.”

U.S. officials should wake up

Meanwhile, a “senior American official” said that if Netanyahu screws up the Gaza deal, Trump will screw him! However, using foul language is not going to work on Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir or Smotrich. Neither would issuing “stark warnings” to Netanyahu if he allows the cease-fire to collapse!

Excuse me, Mr. Senior American Official, I do not know how you propose a puppet “screw” a puppeteer, but there are certain steps that the U.S. and its European allies should take. But first, look at the picture: you all flocked into Israel. Even the president’s unelected, unappointed, unofficial son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is in the jangler team! Looking at the town musicians of Bremen, the Israeli prime minister will not think that he is on a very thin tightrope, but will ask his bean counters to find out how much more they could fleece Uncle Donald!

Netanyahu is not some two-bit putz who doesn't know the difference between wine and Champagne! First, you should subscribe to the Türkiye Research Foundation on all social platforms and get its investigative reports. It is a nongovernmental and nonprofit organization established in Istanbul to provide high-quality, objective and valuable information in line with global standards, with a particular focus on Türkiye. They recently conducted a study on Israel, examining the multidimensional nature of its identity, institutions and policies. The report was prepared with the contributions of various researchers to enhance understanding of Israel’s historical, ideological and political orientations, provide accurate public information, and contribute to the development of more effective responses. You can access the report on their website.

Do the U.S. foreign policy and international security teams know the basics of Israel’s Syria policy? Should Israel’s “divide, fragment, weaken” strategy be explained through the lens of political scientist John Mearsheimer’s offensive realism or as a result of a fear-driven security dilemma (the Spiral Model)? How do these two dynamics intertwine within Israel’s policies toward Syria and Türkiye?

It was created as “the homeland for the Jewish people.” But the secular Zionist ideology blurred the theological structure of Israel: Many and powerful religious establishments of Judaism now strongly oppose the Zionists’ actions under the disguise of Jewishness. What does the Trump administration know about the “Status Quo Doctrine” which destroyed both the theological legitimacy and the “modern state model?”

Trump and his sanchos go to the Wailing Wall and turn their face to the historical stones, stay there until the media people say “Done!” But what do they know about the minority issues in Israel? Does Israel’s identity as a “Jewish state” create structural and democratic contradictions for Arab, Druze and Circassian minorities?

Has the liberal democracy been hampered by Zionism’s impositions on civil society? Has there ever been a civil society in Israel? Political structure, institutional frameworks stopped functioning because of Netanyahu’s comradeship with extreme Zionism; the unwritten constitution had been weakened and democratic legitimacy had been lost thanks to the 2018 Jewish Nation-State Law and the 2023 Judicial Reform. Now, Netanyahu’s “war” truly challenged the principle of separation of powers.

Israel has been swindling its major ally, the U.S., by transforming its security paradigm from “defense” to “preemptive strike.” Without the U.S. charity, Israel cannot maintain its security within the regional security architecture. The same is true of its global financial relations; the so-called “multilayered partnership” seems to have been destroyed over the last two years. The timid and spooky “Jewish finance-capital” has long been holed up in safe havens elsewhere. Do JD Vance and “Little” Marco (let alone Pete Hegseth!) know about the strategic implications of financial integration on foreign policy?

Speaking of foreign policy! Do they know that Netanyahu and his War Cabinet consolidated the power of Islam in international politics? Netanyahu and his accomplices in war crimes helped the idea of “unity of the ummah” by going amok after Oct. 7. So every word of sympathy JD, Little Marco and Jared utter in Israel in defense of those raving Zionist lunatics is going to harm their efforts to uphold Trump’s so-called peace plan.

If it's not too much trouble, both the U.S. diplomacy and security establishments should look into the wider picture from Israel and Western hegemony on media and digital media resistance against this hegemony, and at least from 10 more perspectives, which could save them from echo chambers where they only encounter opinions that reflect and reinforce their own. Those perspectives are in the study published by the Türkiye Research Foundation. Thus, Team Trump could more easily comprehend what the young millions on the U.S. streets are trying to prevent from happening to their world.

One more thing: It is no longer the “Palestine Question” we are busy with. The paradigm has changed! We are academically and politically discussing the “Israel Question.” Unless Trump and his men and women understand this change, they cannot help save Israel from itself.