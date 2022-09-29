The Turkish public has been very uncomfortable for quite some time now with the activities of the United States on its borders, which are interpreted as a siege against the country.

These days, rightfully so, this issue is at the top of the media agenda. This is because the U.S., which has openly provided weapons to the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian branch the YPG in the country's north, has not been idle in the West in recent months. It is participating in the provocations of Greece, a country that displays hostile attitudes toward Türkiye’s sovereign rights in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

For example, what is the reason for the U.S. military buildup in the Greek city of Alexandroupoli (Dedeağaç) just 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Turkish border?

What are these preparations for in a country neighboring NATO member Türkiye?

So far, we have not been able to get a logical answer to this question from the interlocutors. They just mumble "mobility is for logistical purposes to Ukraine.”

Let's move on and not question why Greece was chosen instead of Romania and Bulgaria, which neighbor Ukraine from both land and the Black Sea.

What about the Greek activities right under our noses to transform the islands, which are forbidden to be armed, into an aircraft carrier in the Aegean with the support of the U.S.?

Recently, Greek activities that violate international law regarding the demilitarized status of Aegean islands were captured on video. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) determined that two Greek landing craft were on the way to the islands of Lesbos and Samos. It was revealed that the ships in question carried tactical wheeled armored vehicles to the islands. It was noteworthy that the armored vehicles were among the vehicles sent to Alexandroupoli Port by the U.S.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, meanwhile, declined to address the matter directly during a daily press briefing, saying that he is "aware of those reports."

Ryder then driveled on about Türkiye and Greece both being important NATO allies and that the U.S. “emphasized the need for continued efforts to reduce tensions in the Aegean through constructive dialogue.”

I wish, by the way, he had explained why Washington lifted the arms embargo against the Greek Cypriot administration of Cyprus in the southeast of the Mediterranean.

We are curious to see how they justify dynamiting peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and fueling an arms race with this decision, which contradicts the principle of equality between the two sides on the island and will make the Greek Cypriot side more intransigent.

We can guess the answers though, right?

Presumably, this step is also for logistical purposes for Ukraine, just as they put Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is masquerading as a member of the Greek Cypriot EOKA terrorist group, on the podium in the U.S. Senate to threaten Türkiye.

All jokes aside, if U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has lost its reasoning to the extent that it prefers Greece over a powerful and influential actor like Türkiye for its long-term energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean, especially at a time when the Ukraine war seems poised to intensify after the annexation referendums and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares the “Russian Winter” (also known as "General Winter"), that is where the word ends.

All in all, we want to hear convincing, clear and if possible, unconfused statements that do not belittle our intelligence regarding the activities of the U.S. in the Mediterranean and the Aegean.