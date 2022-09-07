The United States continues to refrain from directly addressing Türkiye's statements about Greece locking on to Turkish jets using its S-300 anti-air system during a NATO exercise.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to address the matter directly during a daily press briefing, saying that he is "aware of those reports."

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder reiterated what the Pentagon told Anadolu Agency (AA) last week, specifically that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken with his Turkish and Greek counterparts to urge a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing row.

"Secretary Austin has talked in the past with both his Turkish and his Greek counterparts and emphasized the need for continued efforts to reduce tensions in the Aegean through constructive dialogue. So I'll leave it at that," he told reporters.

The United States also called Türkiye's warnings to Greece over sea disputes "unhelpful" and urged the two NATO allies to settle differences diplomatically.

"At a time when Russia has again invaded a sovereign European state, statements that could raise tensions between NATO allies are particularly unhelpful," a State Department spokesperson said when asked about recent remarks by Ankara.

"The United States continues to encourage our NATO allies to work together to maintain peace and security in the region, and to resolve differences diplomatically."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday told a rally that Greece would pay a "heavy price" for harassing Turkish fighter jets over the Aegean.

Ankara maintains that Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas on Aug. 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the Greek island of Crete.

Greek military officials, however, have denied the Turkish account of the actions, which are described as "hostile" under the NATO Rules of Engagement.

"On the issue of radar-lock, our sensitivity persists with determination. Greece is aware of this and has thus chosen to clean up its act," Erdoğan said earlier on Tuesday, adding that Turkish officials continue to raise this issue with NATO.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under the Treaty of Lausanne, saying such moves frustrate its genuine efforts for peace.

Meanwhile, Greece doubled down on its anti-Türkiye rhetoric Tuesday saying that Ankara aspires to revive the Ottoman Empire.

The comments by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias came at a press conference where he referred to Erdoğan's latest warning to Greece regarding the harassment of Turkish warplanes and violation of Turkish airspace by Greek aircraft. The statements, he said, were unacceptable.

Dendias said Türkiye possesses one of the largest landing ship fleets in Europe as well as a strong army as he stressed the "need for militarization" of the Aegean islands, which contradicts Athens' international obligations.

In the face of Turkish threats, he said, "we remain undeterred."

But Dendias also said that Greece is committed to international law and dialogue to solve problems with Ankara.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, standing beside Dendias, said that France is carefully monitoring developments in the region.

"No one wants further escalation, and thus everyone should show restraint," she said, adding that the region does not need tension but peace and mutual respect.

The Turkish Defense Ministry sources said Greece violated Türkiye's airspace and territorial waters more than 1,100 times in the first eight months of this year alone.