Some unusual things have been happening in the United States. For the first time in U.S. history, the FBI raided the home of a U.S. president, a figure who has the power to decide which document is confidential. The raid was backed by accusations that former President Donald Trump took documents to his home while in office.

Since then, some claim unverified images taken in "Trump's bathroom" offer proof of presidential documents in his residence, and the images were widely published in the media. Recently, the news that a suspect wanted to break into the Cincinnati office of the FBI, which raided Trump's house in Mar-a-Lago with dozens of agents, and that a conflict broke out, was presented to the media. While the attacker, who is suspected of being a Republican, managed to escape, the motive of the attack remains unknown.

Yes, the very offensive campaign against Trump started right as the U.S. went to the 2020 elections. With the support of the central media under the control of Democrats, a huge wave of hatred was created against Trump over agendas such as the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd. While the coup scenarios were discussed on CNN and similar outlets, the impeachment debates began. And then the Capitol storming took place. They wanted us to believe that several hundred marauders were attempting to "revolutionize" the United States. They claimed that Trump, who was elected president of the U.S. and had a successful business career, planned this conspiracy to avoid handing over the administration to Joe Biden. They wanted Trump to prove his innocence against these charges, even though they didn't have a single piece of evidence.

However, those who have been playing Democrats with political correctness patterns for years and those who are established and control social media seem to have crossed the line. There is a widespread view among Republican voters that the protesting house raids are a continuation of this process and that it was done to support the Biden administration, which fell in stature before the November midterm elections. This time, the voices are getting clearer from the Republican party, which could not take a clear stand behind Trump before.

Matt Schlapp, former White House political director and a key figure in the Republican Party, argues that the repression is "the work of the U.S. deep state." Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asked some pertinent questions such as, "You ignored Biden, you ignored Hillary Clinton, you ignored black protests, you ignored Jeffrey Epstein's clients. Why?"

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections," Trump wrote. He was right when he also said that "such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries."

Because such unlawfulness can be found either in oil-rich dictatorships that the U.S. has turned into a jungle for the purpose of exporting democracy, or in Latin America, which is despised as the "banana republic."

You can be sure that this process will increase Trump's votes first in the November elections and then in the 2024 presidential elections. As long as Trump is determined to resist. I've been following him closely for a long time and as far as I can see, he doesn't seem like someone who will give up easily.