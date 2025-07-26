From the outset of the Israel-Palestine conflict, one central question has dominated discourse: Has Israel systematically dismantled Europe's foundational values? The very principles Europe claims to champion – human rights, the right to life, food security, women's and children's protections – appear rendered meaningless before Israel's relentless assault.

At first, the issue was discussed in terms of values. But over time, the debate shifted to whether European states still have any influence. What we have seen since the Gaza war began is that Europeans have had no power whatsoever to stop Israel’s genocide and savagery.

This paralysis evokes painful historical parallels. Much as postwar Europe agonized over its failure to confront Hitler's Holocaust, today's leaders must reckon with their inability to restrain Israel's atrocities. In fact, the situation Europe faced with Hitler’s persecution of Jews, and their difficulty in stopping him, closely resembles the situation today with Israel’s ongoing slaughter and genocide.

Only American influence carries weight in Israel's decisions. European capitals, by contrast, find their voices ignored and their diplomatic warnings and attempts dismissed.

Like unstoppable Hitler

The world now confronts an unsettling historical analogue: much as no international actor possessed the will or capacity to halt Adolf Hitler's genocide against European Jewry, today the global community similarly lacks the necessary leverage to constrain what many perceive as a Zionist power structure operating with remarkable immunity.

Perhaps one of the most important lessons the Gaza war has taught humanity is this: the so-called "Jewish monopoly" or "Zionist monopoly," often dismissed as a conspiracy theory by those who study Judaism or Freemasonry, has now been exposed in all its nakedness.

We are confronting a state that, through its Zionist monopoly, has rendered all European governments powerless. Israel only engages with the U.S. when it suits its interests.

European states annulled

Whenever human rights violations, wars or crises occurred anywhere in the world, people would look to European states and European public opinion. Either European governments would intervene, propose conflict resolutions, or the reactions of European civil society would influence the process. But in the Gaza war, we have reached a point where neither European governments nor their publics are taken into account.

At its core, Israel has rejected the basic values Europe created – ignoring human rights laws that Europe itself often follows selectively, breaking the principle that nations shouldn't attack each other and violating other countries' sovereignty. These aren't just policy differences, but a complete refusal to follow the international system's most important rules. Israelis, Zionists or their politicians have ignored all of these.

Note that recently, France, the U.K. and Canada formed a joint stance and took certain steps to demand a cease-fire in Gaza. Immediately afterward, Israel endangered two of their diplomats – who were then killed under unclear circumstances (possibly by Benjamin Netanyahu’s own operatives) – and just like that, Canada, the U.K. and France were silenced.

A few days ago, an agreement was signed between the U.K. and Türkiye regarding the sale of Eurofighter jets. While commenting on this in a television program, I made the following argument: This deal is not just about aircraft – it is also a sign of solidarity between Türkiye and European states against Israel’s erasure of their sovereign authority.

Looking ahead, I believe that Türkiye-Europe relations will further deepen. We are seeing signs of solidarity between European Christians and Turks against Israel, which has scorned European values and nullified their authority. In the current global landscape, this evolving dynamic may well represent one of the most pivotal geopolitical developments of our era.