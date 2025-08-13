In spite of all the military and intelligence support of Western countries for Israel and the limitless use of violence against the innocent Palestinians, Israel is unable to achieve its ultimate goal of eliminating the Hamas resistance group based in the Gaza Strip. Even if Israel wins on all military fronts, it is still doomed to lose the war it has launched against the entire region. It appears that the recent developments in Gaza and Israel will be a turning point in the Gaza genocide, the global Israeli problem and eventually Israel’s loss of the war.

The continuous indiscriminate targeting of innocent people in Gaza, especially killing the starving people in aid camps, continues to horrify international public opinion. Despite the support from major Western governments such as those of the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, global public opinion, especially in the West, no longer accepts the pro-Israel narrative. Sooner or later, the whole world will turn against the genociders, Israel and its supporters.

Westerners have been taking to the streets and chanting for human rights, which the abovementioned governments undermine for the sake of their sensitivity to Israel and its racist ideology of Zionism. It is now much clearer that just as most Middle Eastern countries are dependent on Western countries, most Western governments are also reliant on the Zionist lobbies and Israel. It is both ironic and weird to see that so-called global powers are so weak in their dependency and have no choice but to pay a high price for their support of the Israeli government.

Last week, I analyzed the slight changes in the position of some European countries. I have asked whether Europe would really change its pro-Israel and pro-genocide stance. It seems that the answer is no, as the governments of these European countries continue to punish their citizens for chanting “stop killing children” and “free Palestine.”

Pro-Israeli European governments want to appear to be fulfilling the demands of their own public. However, these European governments will not succeed in silencing their peoples. As the Turkish proverb says, “the spear no longer fits in the sack.” According to this proverb, it is impossible to hide the truth from the people, to pretend that the truth will never come to light and to act as if truth does not exist.

On the one hand, Zionist circles continue to put pressure on all Western governments and to threaten every responsible person in the bureaucracy. Not only officials of Western governments, but also academics, artists, athletes and civil society workers are targeted by the Zionist lobby. It is clear to everyone in the world that Israel and its supporters have no moral ground. The only language they speak is that of oppression, rejection, blame, alienation, starvation, killing and destruction.

However, even they themselves no longer believe in what they are doing, as many Israeli soldiers suffer from psychological problems, some even committing suicide. In Western countries, officials who are forced to read texts thrust into their hands, even though they are aware of the truth, are in a pitiful state.

On the other hand, more and more people in Western countries are opposing the genocide in Gaza. The pro-Israel narrative is about to collapse in the Western communities. Their public mocks pro-Israeli politicians and the mainstream media outlets. No one takes pro-Israeli politicians seriously anymore.

All in all, the oppression in Gaza has become unbearable. Conditions on the ground are becoming increasingly difficult. Every human being, whether Muslim, Christian or Jew, is compelled to react to the starvation of millions of Palestinians and the mass killing of innocent children. Gaza will continue to injure the souls of every human being. Sooner or later, the global conscience movement opposing the genocide will be able to overcome all kinds of political interests. Therefore, Israel and its supporters are destined to lose the war. Sooner or later, all responsible groups and individuals will be held accountable for the crimes they commit.