Most European governments, such as the United Kingdom, Germany and France, not only turned a blind eye to Israel’s aggression, but also actively supported Israel’s war machine since Oct. 7, 2023. They mobilized all their resources to support the Israeli attacks, providing most of the weapons and ammunition used by the Israeli forces.

However, recently, the same European governments, which have been supporting and legitimizing Israel’s violence and attacks against innocent Palestinians, have begun to change their policies toward the genocidal war in Gaza. They have started to criticize Israel’s brutal policies against the Palestinians living in Gaza, which is the largest concentration and starvation camp.

It seems, European governments think that they cannot support the Israeli aggression anymore. Their officials have started to warn Israel to end the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. They even claimed that they may impose sanctions on Israel if it continues to use starvation as a weapon. Surprisingly, these pro-Israeli states have begun to ask Israel to abide by the related international norms and principles and to speak about the rights of the Palestinians. Their officials have begun to describe the situation in Gaza as “unbearable,” “indefensible” and “grave.”

What led to this policy change?

There are several important developments that led these governments to change their policies. It seems it became difficult to whitewash Israel’s crimes committed in Gaza in front of the international community. The whole world has been watching how Israeli forces target innocent and starving Palestinians waiting in line to get some humanitarian aid, which is quite limited. The world’s conscience wants the governments to take punitive measures against Israel.

Second, the public of European countries has increasingly become critical of their governments’ support for the genocidal Israel. In spite of the harsh measures taken by the pro-Israeli governments such as the U.K., Germany and France against peaceful anti-Israel protests, millions of Europeans continue to take to the streets, asking their government to stop their support for Israel and to put pressure on Israel to end the mass starvation policy. It seems that a universal humanitarian coalition was already formed at every corner of the planet, including the European continent. As expected, this humanitarian coalition opposes the respective governments’ pro-Israeli policies.

Another factor is the firm stance of some other European countries, such as Spain, Norway and Ireland, against Israel’s brutal attacks against harmless and defenseless Palestinians, which has influenced the pro-Israel European governments. During the first half of 2025, anti-Israeli European governments have invited other European states to take measures against Israel for its crimes, to recognize the State of Palestine and to admit the Palestinian State as a full member of the United Nations.

Also, many Western individuals who have been in Gaza and witnessed Israel’s brutality have begun to share their experiences in Palestine. Many doctors, journalists, aid workers and officers of international organizations have gathered and documented many incidents where Israeli forces use limitless violence against Palestinians. The testimony of these Westerners greatly influences Western public opinion.

Even many Israeli journalists, writers, academicians and intellectuals have begun to admit that Israel commits genocide in Gaza. Their confessions have influenced the transformation of the attitude of the European governments. Europeans, who have been working on the ground for humanitarian purposes, have been sharing what they have witnessed in Gaza.

Thousands of protesters walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Palestine Action Group's March for Humanity, Sydney, Australia, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP Photo)

We will see whether the pro-Israeli European governments continue to repeat the longtime refrain and the old tale to their public. We will see whether these states continue their diplomatic confrontation with Israel and take effective measures.

However, there are several important questions to be answered to determine whether the pro-Israeli states will change their policies toward Israel. Will they repeat the rhetoric of so-called “Israel’s right to self-defense” and underline “the strategic partnership with Israel”? Will these states end their biased attitude toward the Palestinians and recognize these people as humans who have the right to live? Will they be able to persuade their public opinion, who have been reading alternative narratives? Will these governments accept that Israel has violated international laws? Will they allow international institutions to take measures against Israel? Or will they continue to remain indifferent to the mass starvation and targeting of innocent children and women by Israel?