Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to stop butchering innocent people. But Israel should, as a country, as a homeland of many scrupulous, conscientious and honest people, end this inhuman, relentless, cutthroat campaign Netanyahu pushes in the Gaza Strip and against the Palestinian people. Those Israelis demonstrating against Netanyahu and his cohort in the government should start food aid for the Gazan people as a response to their military’s callous and intentional killing of international aid workers. If they did it, the murder of seven World Center Kitchen volunteers in cold blood would not smear their good names.

Yes, their good names. Still, Judaism is a respected religion, its ingenuous adherents are considered as the “People of Book” by Palestinians and other Muslims all over the world. Zionism is not – and has never been – part of Judaism as we know it. As Carl Jung said, undue generalizations are the only reason for all wars. We should not project what the Zionists are doing to Judaism. I hope the good-hearted people of Israel will stop this insanity by toppling Netanyahu and his Zionist government.

I am not defending what Hamas did on Oct. 7. However, I can understand the cumulated frustration of 78 years of occupation, illegal settlements and dehumanization the Palestinian people have been subjected to. But yet, the raid ended up in the loss of many innocent lives. Hamas should know better: an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth would have only played into Netanyahu’s and his murderous army’s hands. They would consider this as a pretext to put their version of Endlösung (Final solution). Adolf Hitler did it for what he thought as Judenfrage (The Jewish Question); Netanyahu has been tenaciously clinging to the premiership to keep himself out of jail and would take the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) utter disgrace on Oct. 7 as an excuse to start his “Şealat Filistin” (The Palestinian Question). Hamas started one of its shows of heroism, but it turned out to be an indescribable act on their part and a deplorable disgrace to the Israeli army. But not one single sane person, other than Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, would think that 190 days of relentless bombing of the towns and villages of innocent civilians and killing 37,000 of them, demolishing three-fourths of their houses and all of their hospitals were the “justified retaliation.” Some 12,000 of the dead people are children. Their curses are left behind, as a new lamentation in Turkish defines it, the fire that burned those children will burn the whole world.

Urgent call for compassion

As if what has been done for the last 190 days is not enough, now the Israeli government is preventing the food aid distribution in Gaza. Netanyahu’s gilded lies should not fool anybody: killing children and starving them are not going to end the presence of Palestinians in Palestine. Hitler could not end the presence of Jews in Europe. But his end proved: "Those who lived by the sword, died by the sword." So, the good Jewish people should make their country “put up thy sword into its place,” and start sending food to their neighbors in Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s so-called “decidedly sharp rebuke of Israeli military operations” that killed seven aid workers should not fool anyone. It is just a smokescreen to cover his double-faced Janus acts. He is demanding a “swift” investigation into the murders but his own National Security spokesperson John Kirby retorts by saying that “there is no evidence that Israel deliberately struck and killed WCK aid workers in Gaza.”

Netanyahu’s relations with the Biden administration are not deteriorating; the White House understands perfectly well that Netanyahu's interests in the Gaza massacres are important for his government's survival and Biden’s reelection in November. Neither one has their countries’ respective interests as well as that of the Palestinian people in mind. They are acting blindly politically. Biden doesn’t want Netanyahu gone, not because he loves “American boy Ben” but because he needs the votes of the Jewish people in America. Netanyahu is playing against time, too: He anticipates a victory for Donald Trump in the November election; he believes that with Trump’s return to office, relations between the two presidents will be mended.

The good-hearted people in Israel should know that hunger in Gaza will further tarnish their reputation as a nation because hunger will make the situation worse, killing more innocent babies and children. The people in other countries began believing that it was not just Netanyahu but an overwhelming portion of the population who supported his actions and wanted him to do more. Now the honor and prestige of your country and your own character are on the line. To save them, you need to act and end the food blockage in Gaza yourself.

I, for one, believe that the Jewish people are adamant folk; that headstrong attitude comes from their insistence to take the humane path in the end. Now, we, and Palestinians and the non-Zionist Jews, are at the end. Take the right path.