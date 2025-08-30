After the World War II, when Adolf Hitler had been defeated and captured, people across Europe must have asked themselves: “While this genocide was unfolding, could we have stopped it?”

Today, the world faces a similarly cruel, immoral, and lawless situation. Israel is committing genocide, and the U.S. is supplying the weapons. Out of fear of both Washington and Tel Aviv, almost no one dares to criticize Israel. Publicly, the U.S. claims to favor ending the war, yet at the same time, it ships thousands of tons of bombs, ensuring that the slaughter of innocent children continues.

With the sunrise in Australia, conscientious and just people around the globe continue to take to the streets against Zionism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his genocidal army. Wave after wave, from the Far East to Europe and then across to the U.S., demonstrations rise in support of Palestine and in protest against Israel.

What Zionists want

A group of fanatical, perverted statesmen in Israel and their perverted army claim to be acting on a message supposedly delivered from heaven 3,000 years ago — a message they twist to justify killing all Palestinian children today because those children "might grow up to destroy them tomorrow." But if we followed such twisted logic, it would justify killing all Jews today to protect our children tomorrow.

Are we prepared to discard centuries of human progress, all intellectual achievement, and the very ideals of justice and human rights? What we are actually confronting is not divine destiny, but a raging form of fascism in Israel — one that sees anyone outside its own narrow identity as expendable.

A few weeks ago, Tucker Carlson invited Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos, an Orthodox nun living in Palestine, onto his show and asked her, “What do the Zionists in Israel want to do?” The nun responded: Firstly, they seek to destroy the spirit of religion in Jerusalem. Second, the oppression they inflict on Muslims — the hatred, anger, and genocidal intent — is applied equally to Christians. Until now, people in the West, including those in the U.S., have largely been unable to articulate their plight. Thirdly, the massacres in Gaza have now escalated into genocide, and these perpetrators must be stopped by force.

In short, this is what the nun in Palestine stated. She also highlighted a specific case in which an American citizen was beaten to death by Israeli settlers. When the victim’s family approached the U.S. ambassador, the response was limited to a mere “I’m sorry.”

Same destiny like Nazis

Having studied “Judaism in the Middle Ages”, I can clearly see today that, just as the Nazis faced global condemnation after the World War II, so too will Zionist Jews, following the Gaza massacre, find themselves in a similarly discredited position worldwide — much as they did in the Middle Ages.

While eating in restaurants, they will be looked upon as genocidaires. Everyone engaged in trade will strive not to trade with them. The media monopoly they trust so much will one day be broken, and nothing will happen to those who run campaigns against Israel in the world anymore.

All power on earth and in the universe belongs to God. The One who possesses infinite strength and might is God. Whatever earthly force dares to see its own power as equal to the boundless power of the Almighty will ultimately meet its limit at that very point. On the day the Gaza massacre and genocide began, I said the following: "From this moment on, neither Israel’s nor the Jews’ lives will ever be the same."

Rogue state

Today, debates continue worldwide: if Israel — with its army, its state apparatus, and the U.S. backing — acts in ways that even a terrorist organization would not dare to attempt, committing crimes a thousand times more hostile to human rights, to humanity itself, stripping people of their very right to live — then it has openly placed itself in the ranks of rogue states and terrorist regimes.

Today, no one is willing to call Hamas a terrorist organization anymore, simply because they also condemn Israel as a terrorist state. After all, international law and U.N. resolutions affirm that resistance to imperialist occupation is a legitimate right — and those who resist are not to be branded as terrorists.

It has become evident that Hamas — whose people have lost mothers, fathers, teachers, doctors, hospitals, mosques, and churches in this war — is treating their captives with a sense of Muslim compassion and justice. While Israel slaughters Palestinians in the streets like a lawless terrorist state, not a single prisoner held by Hamas has been harmed to this day.

Today, humanity faces a profound test. Standing with Hamas, standing with the struggle, standing with the oppressed — this has become the true measure of those who uphold human dignity and conscience. Yet those who worship evil, who claim power greater than God’s, remain deaf, pouring lead into their own ears to block out the truth.

But no matter how much they try to seal themselves off, the voice of truth — the power of truth — will one day break through and pierce their ears.