The whole world now recognizes that Israel’s two-year campaign of mass killing in Gaza amounts to genocide. Even Israel’s staunchest ally and last line of defense, the United States, is slowly beginning to acknowledge that Israel is committing “genocide” – a crime against humanity that carries no statute of limitations.

Let’s take a quick look at some striking recent developments in the U.S.

According to a Brookings poll conducted in March 2025, only 12% of Americans described Israel’s actions as “genocide,” while 32% considered them “war crimes resembling genocide.” Yet by August, an Economist/YouGov survey found that 43% of Americans now openly label the situation in Gaza as “genocide,” with 28% disagreeing and 29% undecided. A Gallup poll last month further showed that only 32% of Americans approve of Israel’s military actions.

Shifting American public opinion

Recent polling reveals a dramatic shift in U.S. perceptions.

Democrats at a crossroads

Among Democratic voters, support for Israel has collapsed: Just 12% side with Israel, while 60% express sympathy for Palestinians. Progressive leaders like Senator Bernie Sanders accuse Israel of "deliberate starvation" – a hallmark of genocide. Representative John Garamendi warns that blocking humanitarian aid exposes Israel’s genocidal intent.

Yet, despite grassroots pressure, party leaders continue to support military funding, and pro-Israel lobbies like AIPAC aggressively target critics. Even some MAGA Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, now call Gaza a genocide, though Trump’s camp remains firmly pro-Israel.

Media, law and dissent

International media outlets have increasingly argued that U.S. leaders and major American news organizations have sought to legitimize Israel’s actions in Gaza, amounting to what some describe as a “normalization of genocide through verbal support.”

The Center for Constitutional Rights, a legal advocacy organization, has issued reports asserting that by providing concrete backing for Israel’s Gaza policies, the U.S. is not merely “failing to prevent genocide” but is actively complicit in it.

Commentators such as Mehdi Hasan likewise stress that, under both previous and current administrations, U.S. policy has made Washington an active “accomplice” to Israel’s crimes.

The 2028 litmus test

As Politico notes, Gaza is becoming a defining issue for future Democratic leadership. Potential candidates face pressure to back arms embargoes or aid conditions, a stance once considered unthinkable. Outlets like Vox and The Guardian now openly critique U.S. complicity in Gaza’s human-made famine.

Even AI chatbot Grok sparked controversy after calling the U.S. and Israel "genocidal," reigniting debates over censorship and free speech.

While most U.S. politicians still back Israel, the tidal wave of public dissent – especially among young voters – suggests a looming political shift. As we approach 2028, resistance may no longer be sustainable. As the world watches, America’s Gaza dilemma is fast becoming its moral and electoral crisis.

The question is no longer whether Gaza is a genocide, but how long U.S. leaders can ignore it.