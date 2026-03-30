Do you know that since the first Zionist settler set foot on Palestinian soil, the shootings, killings, wounding and stealing of Arab homes, villages and towns have not stopped. On the contrary, when the Zionists set up their “Jewish State” in Palestine, colonialist settlement increased. Their aim was outright to have a political, military and financial tool for vendettas against the European Christians for their scorn, ostracizing and disdain. Still, they had to make that entity as delectable as possible, so they named it “A Homeland for Jews.”

The true believers of Judaism knew it was against their beliefs. Nowhere in their holy texts nor in the sermons of Maimonides, a prominent medieval Jewish scholar, was this “return” (Aliyah) mentioned as a result of war, violence and at the expense of other believers. The materialization of this return was believed to be connected with the coming of the Davidic Messiah. However, neither Theodor Herzl, a Hungarian Jewish journalist and lawyer, nor the other founders of modern political Zionism were even true believers of Judaism. (Herzl was an atheist!)

However, for the “tired ... poor ... and huddled masses yearning to breathe free” and (like those “wretched refuse” Europeans at the “teeming shore” of the new Colossus, America) the poor and hungry Jews of Russia, France, Germany and Spain, the Zionists’ invitation to Palestine was better than the invitation of a Davidic Messiah. Besides, they were told by the Zionists that they themselves could hasten the coming of the Messiah.

David Ben-Gurion, not a rabbi himself but the head of the movement for an independent Jewish state in Palestine, believed that creating that homeland would be ‘the ultimate redemption’ and a recreation of the legal framework that existed before the Jews were forced into exile. When your Russian or German neighbors push you to the ghettoes from your ancestral home in their towns and cities, moving to Palestine, the land of friendly Arabs, Turks and Kurds, could be seen as the best alternative until the Davidic Messiah comes.

Among the 7 million Jews of Israel, the number of Zionists is diminishing fast. Ten years ago, the Jerusalem Post, an English-language Israeli newspaper founded in 1932, reported that 82% of Jews said the idea of Zionism was still relevant, while 9% were unsure, and another 9% said Zionism is irrelevant. Now, the Institute for Jewish Policy Research estimates 60% of Israeli Jews identify themselves as Zionist. 52% think that Zionism is no longer necessary to maintain a Jewish homeland. Better yet, 57% of Israeli (Jews and non-Jews) see that a bi-communal and bi-zonal Israel is possible.

When you ask these questions, for instance, to the Jews in the United Kingdom, you get even more optimistic responses: 54% believe in a two-state solution, and 56% feel shame for what the Israeli government is doing.

What is this optimism I have about? Mostly, about the future of Palestine, of course.

But if we need to talk specifically about that future, we have to mention the change of heart in the Western nations about eradicating Jews from their high and mighty white (and blond) Christian societies. That creepy desire to cleanse Christian societies of the Jews was the main impulse behind the creation of a homeland for them. If they came from Judea, then take that land, now called Palestine, under your United Nations-sanctioned (read, United States) mandate and give it to the Zionist thugs under the disguise of “Jewish Homeland.”

And it is happening. Because of the genocidal Israeli government’s murderous game plan to deliver a death blow to what is left of Palestine and Palestinians, we observe that desired altered attitude in the grandsons and granddaughters of those elder statesmen at the U.N. (and in the U.S.), and the ancestors of these British politician who transferred their mandate over Palestine in a heartbeat to Zionist gunmen of the “secular” Ben Gurion (who confessed he believed in God in his last breath, not before).

Western leaders, half-heartedly, mentioned in the U.N. resolutions that what the Ottoman Empire called Palestine would be divided between the Palestinians and Jews. But Ben Gurion, Menachem Begin and other commanders of the armed Zionist groups never had the slightest intention to share the land with Arabs. The largest Jewish force, the Haganah and other irregular groups, the Irgun, and Lehi, had organized the massacres and ethnic cleansing even before the U.N. resolutions.

Is this an awakening?

Yes, for the young American and European generations, the Hamas raid on the occupied territories on Oct. 7, 2023, was perhaps a violent attack of an unprecedented scale and brutality. But the genocide that followed it was also an eye-opener for those young people who have been raised and educated in "globaloney" and hype of calling every Palestinian reaction to the never-ending Israeli oppression and persecution as “the worst anti-Semitic massacre since the Holocaust.”

They noticed that Israel and its lobby in America were weaponizing anti-Semitism simply to cover their settler colonialism: Israel and the U.S. politicians in the pocket of the Israel lobby were simply collateralizing their future.

The more Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his goons flattened Gaza and Southern Lebanon, and occupied more areas in the West Bank, and waged wars against Iran simply because the Iranian mullahs were supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance forces, the better young Americans and Europeans understood the international plot. Their politicians were paving the way for greater Israel.

They concluded that “criticizing Israel is not anti-Semitic.” The endless wars had been declared to help Israel become greater. He seemed to be somewhat disturbed, but that orange head seemed to them not to have been bought by the perpetrators of those endless wars. Of course, that rich Jewish woman Miriam Adelson was the third largest donor to the deranged orange, but after all, she was donating millions of dollars to all the conservatives. Was U.S. President Donald Trump not slamming the Western “interventionists” and excoriating Western “nation builders” as the former president Barack Obama used to?

The more Zionist massacres expanded, the more Trump supported them. His “Make America Great Again” promise was just a gimmick, and Meriam’s millions had just purchased him. All those “anti-establishment” talks in the Middle East capitals were for domestic consumption. He was sure that the Congress in the hands of the lobby and the U.S. media in the hands of his Big Tech friends would not allow the American public, especially those of the Z-generation, to see the facts. Well, it didn’t go that way; as Bob Dylan said, “the times they are a-changin’.”

Now, thanks to Trump’s few bananas short of a bunch, the Z-Generation began to see that their country could bargain their lives away, too. Why should an American boy or girl die to destroy the Iranian oil facilities on an island that he or she cannot even pronounce the name of?

If Israel wants Iran to cut its support to the Palestinian resistance movement, it should simply stop creating the conditions forcing the Palestinians to resist! It can be done by going back to the never-implemented and already-forgotten U.N. resolution to create that bi-zonal bi-communal state. It could be named whatever its people want. "Israel" is just fine as long as the Israelis stop thinking that it is the Jewish Homeland.

There is a wonderful group called “The Voice of Rabbis” on X (@voiceofrabbis). Elon Musk has not cut them off yet. They represent the “Jews United Against Zionism,” a nongovernmental and nonprofit organization. They believe that Jews are people who follow Judaism, either by ancestry or by conversion, and Israelis are inhabitants of Israel, including Jews, Palestinians and Druze, and people of other religions.

If the Zionists, like Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Mike Huckabee, a Baptist preacher and ambassador to Israel, get out of the way, the new state can be created in no time. The “Christian Zionism,” as represented by these people, is a dangerous heresy. Those heretics’ belief in rapture, the Messiah’s “Second Coming” and “dispensationalism,” an evangelical theological system that actually foresees the biblical destruction of Israel, can wait for another century. Meanwhile, the non-Zionist Jews and Palestinians will be busy creating their unified country! Now is the time to listen to Bob: "Come, senators, congressmen! Please heed the call. Don't stand in the doorway, don't block up the hall. For he that gets hurt, will be he who has stalled! There's a battle outside, and it is ragin'. It'll soon shake your windows and rattle your walls. For the times they are a-changin'."