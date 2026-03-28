U.S. President Donald Trump's war against Iran has naturally increased criticism, both because it proved his pre-election promise to keep the U.S. out of Middle Eastern conflicts to be a lie and because of inflation and the overall economic situation, particularly the increase in gas prices, which contradicted his promise, as well as his betrayal of the “America First” slogan. A recent CBS poll shows that disapproval ratings have risen to as high as 60%.

Rising discomfort

In street interviews and on social media, the number of people regretting voting for Trump is increasing daily. Moreover, even some politicians who have stood by him until now have begun to express their discomfort.

In early March, Republican Senator John Kennedy was saying, “We've already won in Iran.” Those like him were staunch supporters of the war. They were trying to legitimize the attack with the most absurd propaganda, claiming they were working to end wars, not start them. However, as the situation turned out to be longer and more negative than they had anticipated, signs of wavering began to appear in their previous firm stance.

First, the administration requested an additional $200 billion in funding for the Iran war. The fact that the Trump administration made such a request while the negative economic effects of the war were already becoming apparent to the American public was shocking to many. It is also noteworthy that this additional funding, requested for a new war less than a month old, amounted to roughly one-tenth of the total cost of the Iraq war to the U.S., according to some calculations.

Following this, dissenting voices began to emerge within the Republican Party. Even the staunch war supporter, Senator Kennedy, declared that he would not approve the $200 billion without hearings.

MAGA (Make America Great Again) Representative Lauren Boebert also unequivocally stated her opposition to additional funding for the Iran war: “I've already told leadership I am a no on any war. I am so tired of spending money elsewhere. I am tired of the industrial war complex getting all of our hard-earned tax dollars. I have folks in Colorado who can't afford to live.”

Boebert's reaction is particularly noteworthy. Along with Marjorie Taylor Greene, she was once one of MAGA's most attention-grabbing female members of Congress. The awakening and opposition seen in Greene were not present in her. However, the Trump administration's “Israel first” and, if necessary for Israel, “America last” policy could trigger a similar reaction in her as well. Probably, there are also other Republicans who are remaining silent for now, due to fear and some calculations.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel and Democrat Representative Eugene Vindman told MS Now that, “I've had conversations with Republicans in private that have told me that boots on the ground is a red line for them.”

Main reaction is to Israel

Even before the Iran war, Trump had turned some of his supporters against him with his “Israel first, America last” policy on issues sensitive to Israel. Especially with his stance on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein case, then-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was one of his strongest supporters, was forced to turn against him. Greene, who also opposed war with Iran, wrote “War with Iran is America's last” and noted that pro-war Zionist Jews like Laura Loomer celebrated the deaths of American soldiers.

In June 2025, she, former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, and activist and commentator Tucker Carlson were particularly attacked for opposing U.S. involvement in an Iran-Israel war. In October, she openly expressed her condemnation of the terrorist state, stating that Israel was massacring women and children.

Last February, she also met with the mayor of Bethlehem and spoke about the persecution of Christians by Israel in Palestine. Responding to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's statement that Türkiye would be the next target after Iran, Greene emphasized that Türkiye is a NATO member and urged people to wake up. This is the same woman who, in 2021, promoted the “Pray for Israel” bracelet and who, for years, appeared to be an unconditional supporter of Israel.

Like Greene, Carrie Prejean Boller was a staunch Trump supporter. Boller, who was Miss California in 2009, had spoken out against same-sex marriage at that time, but after that, she was “cancelled.” It was at that time that Trump stood by her and supported her. Boller, who subsequently had a very good relationship with Trump, was invited to Trump's announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 that he would be running for president in 2024. After attending, Boller made a very emotional post on her Instagram account, writing that Trump was like a father figure to her.

Then, in April 2025, Boler received an invitation to join the White House's Religious Liberty Commission. What happened next was while she was in that position. As a Catholic, she retweeted the pope's statement on the drama in Gaza. Ironically, this led to pressure from officials via telephone. She refused to back down and continued her stance against Zionist genocidal actions. Finally, when she spoke out against Zionism at a commission meeting in February, she became the focus of attention for the entire country and indeed almost everyone in the world who follows Zionist-related events. Following public calls from Jews like Loomer, she was eventually removed from her position.

Following the decision, Greene and many other recent critics of Israel supported Boller. Tucker Carlson invited her to his show for a lengthy interview in which important information was revealed. Boller has now risen to become one of the leading female figures in America, fighting against what she calls “monsters,” the Zionists. Almost every day, she continues to share accounts of the atrocities committed against the Palestinians, courageously and correctly describing Israel as a “terrorist state” and emphasizing that they are “enemies of God.”

Of course, this stance and what happened to her represent a 180-degree break with the Trump administration. Indeed, Boller has also shared posts suggesting that the U.S. administration is at war with the Catholic Church. She is also against the war with Iran.

Candace Owens, a friend of Boller's, once one of the leading commentators of the American right, and who became one of the leading anti-Zionist commentators in America after the genocide in Gaza, is also continuing her attacks. Owens, who openly stated that the U.S. is now completely under the control of Zionist Jews, that Trump does whatever Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his son-in-law Jared Kushner order him to do, and that working for the U.S. military means working for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), also wrote: “We are an occupied nation. This is why Charlie was murdered.”

She and several others revealed their messages with Charlie Kirk during this process. It became clear that Kirk was working intensely to prevent the U.S. from being drawn into a war with Iran and that he also wanted to reconsider relations with Israel. These facts strengthened the theory that Israel had Kirk killed.

Tucker Carlson, whose shift in stance regarding Israel was at least as surprising as Owens' and who for more than a year has been one of the most influential critics of Israel in the U.S., also opposed war with Iran. Despite having voted for Trump in the election, his statements in a recent interview with The Economist suggest he now believes Trump betrayed America first. As a man who has generated enough influence to create demand and speculation among people about his potential candidacy for the 2028 presidential election, Carlson's current position is quite negative for both Trump's and Israel's image among Americans.

Another one is Megyn Kelly. She wholeheartedly supported Trump during the election period and is one of the most influential pro-Trump journalists on social media. She also strongly opposed the war with Iran and criticized Israel and the Zionists. Kelly stated that this was clearly Israel's war and that the American soldiers who died were dying for Israel. Shortly before the war, she also announced that Charlie Kirk, before his death, had seriously questioned how Israel controlled American politicians and that they had talked about this for hours.

This is the same Kelly who, back in July, on a show she did with Charlie Kirk, defended Alan Dershowitz, Epstein's former lawyer and a Jewish Zionist, who 100% supports a potential attack on Iran, portraying it as if it were an attack on Nazi Germany in 1939. Undoubtedly, the assassination of Kirk had a profound impact on her, as it did on many others. Trump's own statement that they attacked Iran to prevent it from attacking Israel, and thus this decision to go to war, which apparently benefited Israel, not the U.S., further reinforced her views on the Israel-U.S. issue. What is certain is that Kelly is a serious loss for Zionist propagandists.

American far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who has long criticized Jews and Israel but also strongly supported Trump, completely turned against him following the Iran war. Calling Trump “a demonic force, a liar, and a traitor!”, Fuentes even said he might vote for the Democrats in 2028 if the Republicans nominate JD Vance or U.S. Secretary ⁠of State Marco Rubio.

The list of names could easily be expanded. However, all this shows that we are witnessing a period in which even influential figures close to Zionists or their collaborators in the U.S., who appear to be a “Jewish state” or at least a “colony of Israel,” are turning against Israel. Moreover, the Zionists are bringing this about themselves, despite spending incredible amounts of money on propaganda. Excessive arrogance and the belief that they will get away with their actions are the cause. And it seems they will continue to prepare for their own downfall without realizing their mistakes.

As for Trump, he seems likely to be nothing more than a third Bush. However, with Israel's image among the American public crumbling, perhaps even he does not care much about his own image in his final term.