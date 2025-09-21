This week’s session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will witness many firsts regarding the question of Palestine. As you know, the General Assembly had previously adopted the New York Declaration in favor of a two-state solution with 142 votes in favor. This week, numerous countries, including France, Australia, the United Kingdom and Luxembourg, will announce their recognition of the State of Palestine.

As the UNGA prepares for these historic steps, the U.N. published a report introduced on its official account with the following words: “It is evident that the actions meeting the criteria set out in the Genocide Convention demonstrate an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza. The report of the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry shows that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.”

This report has gone down in history as the first U.N. document to record that Israel has committed the crime of genocide. At the press conference, when one of the report’s authors, Australian jurist Chris Sidoti, was asked about Israel accusing the writers of being “anti-Semitic Hamas operatives,” Sidoti brushed it off by saying: “We do not take these accusations seriously, and neither should you.” This response was proof of how weakened Israel’s propaganda machine (hasbara) has become.

Now, let us look at the content. According to the report, the State of Israel, through its attacks on civilians, has fulfilled the material elements of genocide (killing, starving the population, altering living conditions in a way that leads to physical destruction, preventing births, etc.). The commission regards the statements and actions of Israeli political and military leaders as direct evidence of genocidal intent. Among these leaders are President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and other ministers. Furthermore, it was determined that Israel has conducted no serious investigation or prosecution, instead legitimizing the acts of its security forces.

The commission emphasizes that Israel has violated its obligations to prevent and punish genocide; it also underlines that third states are obliged to prevent arms transfers, refrain from cooperation and ensure compliance with the precautionary measures ordered by the International Court of Justice.

Yes, the U.N. is a dysfunctional body. Yes, beyond deterrence, there is no report, film, or action that will stop Israel. But this does not mean passivity; for every record, as in this report, is part of preparing for that day.