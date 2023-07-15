Just like many times before, the recent NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, once again demonstrated how crucial Türkiye is for the dialogue between the "Global North" and "Global South," as well as for enduring stability and peace throughout Eurasia. It also highlighted that the concept of "security" is not merely a local or regional notion but inherently global. It also reminded us of the necessity of a strong and determined Türkiye, which is like an "island of stability" in Eurasia, for the security of the global economic-political system.

Therefore, to continuously comprehend, analyze and prevent the aims, objectives and ambitions of the dark forces behind the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which aimed to directly eliminate Türkiye's centuries-old independence, sovereignty, unity, solidarity, political and economic stability, we, Turkish people, must persistently pursue anyone involved in such treachery, to avoid falling victim to such treachery and savagery once again.

We have witnessed in every aspect of how the vulnerability of Türkiye poses a great threat to the security and stability of the first and second-generation neighboring countries in Eurasia. Therefore, all our neighbors with whom Türkiye fight shoulder to shoulder against regional and global problems, from Azerbaijan to Hungary, from Libya to Iraq, have repeatedly expressed how much a strong, decisive and stable Türkiye means to them.

On the night of July 15, to crush the treacherous and brutal coup attempt of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which is among the world's most dangerous terrorist groups, we are infinitely indebted to our citizens who sacrificed their lives to protect our country's independence, sovereignty and democracy, until our last breath, to ensure Türkiye's eternal existence in its geography. After that dark night, thanks to those great heroes, we woke up to a bright morning. But sadly, we lost 251 brothers and sisters. The heroes who bravely thwarted the coup attempt, including those 251 martyrs, are also the heroes of the "Century of Türkiye."

God forbid, if the treacherous coup attempt that was attempted that night had been successful, we would not have been able to reach the 100th anniversary of the republic and witness the beginning of the "Century of Türkiye," which we would celebrate with great enthusiasm this year, along with independence and sovereignty. Perhaps, we could have witnessed how certain regions of our country were even under the control of foreign soldiers, just as dark forces produced terrorist groups in "laboratory environments" under various pretexts for occupation in some countries.

The July 15 coup attempt allowed us to see the traitors hidden within Turkish society, those who had sold their souls and minds, and those who were horrifyingly willing to be involved in this treachery. It was also understood that the definition of terrorism and terrorists is not limited to "those who take to the mountains" or those located in rural areas.

Keystone

Therefore, we will carry the heroes of the "Century of Türkiye," the heroes of democracy, and the heroes of national will in our hearts forever. Because the heroes who are devoted to the national will, sovereignty, independence and democracy of the nation, the ones who shielded their chests against the coup plotters all over Türkiye, the ones who united, stood together and wrote an epic for the sake of the homeland, also led the way for the beginning of "Century of Türkiye" in terms of the country's "national and indigenous" ("yerli ve milli" in Turkish) advancements in energy, defense and digital technology initiatives; they made the most valuable contribution to the future of Türkiye.

This is such a contribution that it forms the "keystone" of the unity and solidarity that will enable the republic, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, to enter the "Century of Türkiye" stronger, more determined and more ambitious.

Any treacherous attempt, any dark experiment aimed at destroying Türkiye with such a keystone, will be doomed to complete failure forever. The heroes of the Century of Türkiye have not only changed the destiny of our country but also the fate of the Eurasian region. They have written an invaluable epic for a stable future.

Under the strong, determined, and visionary leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will thankfully continue to be a Türkiye that produces "indigenous and national technologies" in every strategic field, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increasing from $1 trillion to $5 trillion (TL 26.18 trillion to TL 130.88 trillion), exports progressing from $250 billion to $500 billion and then to $1 trillion.