In recent days, the genocide of Israel in Gaza has reached an unrestrained and boundless level. A significant turning point in the international discourse was reached following the conclusion by an independent commission of inquiry, established under the auspices of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This marked a pivotal shift, as U.N.-appointed investigators moved to level the most direct accusation possible under international law.

The report's gravity was such that even the BBC – a network known for its biased and inconsistent coverage of the conflict – provided prominent coverage of the findings immediately upon their release.

Until recently, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent democratic socialist and a longstanding critic of Israeli policy, had levied strong condemnations while deliberately avoiding the legally and morally weighted term “genocide.” In the wake of the U.N. report, however, Sanders issued a definitive statement, declaring, “The intent is clear. The conclusion is inescapable: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.” With this declaration, he aligned himself with the expanding chorus of voices formally characterizing Israel's military campaign as genocidal.

Truth will out

Meanwhile, in Palestine, an average of 100 civilians are killed every day. Yet the global Zionist monopoly continues to do everything in its power to hide this harsh reality. No matter how much Israel tries to conceal its crimes, no matter how much Zionists present themselves as a chosen people, and no matter how deeply they seek to enslave and blind the U.S., the U.K., France and others, the truth can no longer be hidden. The truth will come out.

We have now clearly seen a pattern: Whenever outrage against Israel rises worldwide – whenever people of conscience and justice march through the streets of capitals from East to West – Israel lashes out with attacks on another country in an attempt to break this growing psychology.

There is no longer any need to enumerate Israel’s crimes. Anyone with reason, with conscience, with even a shred of moral clarity knows by now that Israel is a genocidal state, a rogue state.

Honorable states

Until recently, only a handful of governments took the lead in condemning Israel’s genocide. Türkiye, Ireland, the Scandinavian countries (particularly Norway and Sweden), Belgium and South Africa have all spoken out and taken concrete steps at various international platforms. Now Spain has joined them – a development of real significance.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – long accustomed to having every unlawful act legitimized or swept under the rug by the West – has erupted in fury against every government that dares to speak out against his genocide.

But enslaved societies and states often suffer from an inferiority complex toward empires, and that sense of humiliation frequently suppresses the eruption of counter-anger.

As is well known, Jews lived under the Ottoman Empire’s protection for 300-400 years. They were sheltered and supported by Muslims, allowed to live in the towns, and, because Judaism was accepted as a revealed religion, it enjoyed among Muslims a respect comparable to that afforded to Christianity.

City of God

To cover his crimes, genocidal conduct, and to mask his low position this time, Netanyahu appealed to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, declaring that Quds (Jerusalem) was theirs.

Muslims believe that the Kaaba is the house of God, the place where his presence is revealed. Jerusalem has long been a spiritual center for many religions, including Christianity. But since Islam is seen as God’s final revelation, Muslims regard Islam as the valid and legitimate faith before God.

In an effort to prove that Jerusalem is theirs, Netanyahu referred to a stone tablet carved in Hebrew some 2,700 years ago, which is kept in Istanbul. He implicitly acknowledged Jerusalem as an Ottoman city – since, in response, he offered to hand over the thousands of Ottoman artifacts preserved in their museums.

Muslims, Turks and Arabs need no dusty tablets or ancient paperwork to claim what history and faith already testify: This city is theirs. While Netanyahu clings to fragments from 3,000 years ago, we stand on a living truth – Jerusalem belongs to Muslims.

Jerusalem is the house of God and the spirit of religions. We believe that one day Muslims will be the ones to ensure that Muslims, Christians and Jews can live there in justice. To these genocidal gangsters, it is forbidden (haram) to hand over even a garbage dump, let alone hand over Jerusalem.