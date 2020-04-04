Humanity is in danger. The whole world has come to a standstill. The coronavirus pandemic is not showing any sign of retreat in Europe, the U.S. and the rest of the planet, except China, South Korea and Japan. However, there are questions about Japan’s credibility in this matter.

China seems to have controlled it, but it is still not sure whether once people are infected, they are then immune to the virus or not.

Turkey has resisted the virus for quite a long time. The first cases were seen in the middle of March, and it started at a slow pace. But once the first infections were detected, the number started to climb and has skyrocketed since.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, there were 15,679 positive cases while the death toll was at 277 on Thursday.

The new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is one of the most contagious viruses we have ever witnessed.

The numbers are growing really fast, but the death rate is still one of the lowest around the world. It is 1.58% among the infected, whereas this number in Italy exceeds 10%. Germany seems to be the best example with the death rate below 1%.

The capacities of the hospitals are sufficient for today’s numbers, but if the pandemic gets worse, Turkey might face problems as well. Over 800 health care personnel have so far been infected, and it is getting increasingly difficult to care for the patients.

Renowned professor, Dr. Cemil Taşçıoğlu, who tried to cure Turkey's first COVID-19 patient, died Wednesday. His death demoralized doctors and nurses across the country.

Meanwhile, Ankara is trying to maintain some tight measures. Isolation is not only advised but also highly monitored. There is no complete lockdown, but people 65 and older must stay home. Meanwhile, parks and leisure areas were closed down, and people were not allowed to walk in groups.

We can only come out of this crisis by cooperating. As every single country (and every single household) physically isolates themselves from the rest of the world, their leaders should enhance cooperation.

So there should be a counterbalance between physical proximity and social interactivity. Countries should help each other because we are all on this ship together ...

Turkey makes a good case in point. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced Turkey was sending aid to Italy and Spain, the two countries worst-hit by the crisis.

Now, it is important to help and receive help. This crisis seems to have strengthened the nation-states and isolated countries from each other. However, there may be a possibility to overcome this distancing by awakening the soul of reciprocal aid.

If nation-states see the maximization of their interests in cooperation with each other, the world might witness an era of rapprochement in economic and political terms.

What I mean is this: We are obviously faced with an enormous economic crisis, which can be compared to the Great Depression in 1929, or the post World War II era. There might be even food and medical shortages.

This will likely be a catastrophe for every single political entity. However, it might also awaken a global consciousness and force world leaders to search for truly global solutions.