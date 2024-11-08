President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made clear Türkiye is ready to collaborate with the United States following the re-election of Donald Trump to resolve regional crises like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

“Despite disagreements, Türkiye and U.S. have an indisputable model partnership,” Erdoğan told reporters on a flight back from an EU summit in Hungary on Thursday.

Ankara and Washington had regular contact during Trump’s first presidency and achieved results, Erdoğan recalled in an apparent jab at the lack of communication with Joe Biden’s administration in the past four years.

“I don’t believe we will have such trouble with Trump,” the Turkish leader said but added that he hopes Trump will fulfill his past promises of ending conflicts Israel has started in the Middle East.

“A lack of a permanent solution to the Israel-Palestine issue is triggering a cycle of violence in our region. Continuing Biden-era policies would deepen the deadlock and spread the conflict in our region,” Erdoğan warned.

In order to stop Israel’s aggression toward Palestinian and Lebanese territories, Trump halting arms supplies to Israel would be a good start, he argued.

The U.S. is Israel’s main ally, providing $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, alone, according to a report from Brown University last month. U.S. military support to Israel has steadily increased since 1978, with the largest share approved under the Biden administration.

Erdoğan, a staunch Palestine supporter, has been a virulent critic of the Netanyahu administration as Israel’s attacks have killed more than 42,000 people in Gaza, as well as of Washington for enabling Tel Aviv.