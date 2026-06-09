When NATO heads of state and government arrive in Ankara on July 6, they will do so under a weight of accumulated uncertainty that no previous post-Cold War summit has had to carry. Not the Rome Summit of 1991, which managed the alliance’s transition from Cold War deterrence to collective security. Not Prague in 2002, which opened NATO’s doors to Eastern Europe. Not even Madrid in 2022, which formally named Russia as the alliance’s principal threat for the first time in a generation.

The Ankara Summit is convening at a moment when several structural pillars of the transatlantic security order are under simultaneous stress: the Ukraine war continues with no clear political horizon; the United States is undergoing what may be a generational shift in its approach to collective security commitments; Europe is engaged in an unresolved debate about the future of its own security architecture; and the broader international system is being reorganized around great power competition in ways that leave less and less room for the liberal multilateral frameworks on which NATO’s post-Cold War legitimacy has rested. Any one of these conditions would make the summit consequential. Together, they make it the most historically loaded NATO gathering in the post-Cold War era.

American paradigm shift

The most disruptive force acting on the alliance is not only Russian aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. It is the transformation of American strategic logic toward the transatlantic relationship. The Trump administration has introduced something qualitatively different from previous burden-sharing pressure: the conditional framing of Article 5 itself. When the credibility of the collective defense guarantee becomes a function of allied compliance with Washington’s political expectations rather than a treaty obligation standing independently of those expectations, the deterrence architecture that has underwritten European security since 1949 enters a zone of structural ambiguity.

This is not merely rhetorical. Allies are now planning force structures, procurement cycles, and defense budgets against a threat environment that includes the contingency of reduced or conditional American engagement. The Hague Summit’s commitment to five percent of gross domestic product (GDP) defense and security spending by 2035 reflects this anxiety as much as it reflects threat assessment. European allies have responded with a rearmament impulse of historically unprecedented speed, and the political will behind it is driven less by the Russian threat alone than by the calculation that the margin of safety previously provided by unconditional American commitment has narrowed and must be compensated from within Europe.

The deeper question, which the Ankara summit cannot avoid, is whether this represents a cyclical deviation from a durable American strategic tradition or a genuine paradigm shift that will outlast any single administration. The honest answer is that the alliance does not know, and it is planning under that uncertainty. That condition of not knowing is itself the defining feature of the summit’s political context.

European security debate

Alongside the American variable, a second structural tension is reshaping the alliance’s internal politics. Europe is engaged in a genuine, unresolved debate about the future of its own security and defense architecture, and the terms of that debate are generating competing narratives inside NATO that the Ankara Summit will have to navigate.

The acceleration of EU defense instruments, from the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) and the European Defense Fund to the Defense Industrial Act and proposals for a formal European pillar within NATO, reflects a European strategic impulse that is partly a response to American conditionality and partly a longer-term project of institutional consolidation. Some allies read this development as NATO’s natural evolution: more capable European members, a broader contribution base, a healthier burden distribution. Others read it as a centrifugal force that risks decoupling European security from the transatlantic framework that has sustained it, and fragmenting alliance coherence precisely when coherence is most needed.

The perception gap between these two readings is not merely political. It has structural consequences. The emerging European security architecture is being constructed primarily on EU institutional terms, which means it is proceeding in a framework that structurally excludes several significant NATO allies. If that architecture hardens into the alliance’s de facto operating framework, NATO risks becoming a two-tier organization divided not by capability or commitment but by the accident of EU membership. That is an outcome incompatible with the alliance’s own stated principle of indivisible security, and it is a tension the Ankara Summit must address with more honesty than previous summits have managed.

The Ukraine war adds a further layer of complexity. NATO’s commitment to Ukrainian defense has been sustained across five years of conflict, but at costs that are generating domestic political friction in multiple allied capitals. The question of how long the alliance can maintain its current level of support, and what a sustainable framework for that support looks like in year six and beyond, is one of the most consequential questions arriving in Ankara. It is also one of the least publicly debated, precisely because none of the available answers is politically comfortable.

What must be confronted

Against this backdrop, the Ankara Summit carries an agenda that is unusually heavy with structural questions. Four deserve particular attention. The first is the future of the transatlantic security commitment itself. The summit must find language that is honest about American conditionality without institutionalizing it, and that affirms European strategic agency without treating it as a substitute for American engagement. That is a narrow path and walking it will require political discipline from all parties.

The second is the military industrial adaptation challenge. Sustaining high-intensity conventional deterrence in the long term requires massed munitions production, resilient supply chains, and platform replenishment capacity at a scale that NATO’s industrial base is still struggling to reach. The Hague commitments pointed in the right direction; Ankara must translate commitment into concrete industrial architecture.

The third is the southern neighborhood. The alliance’s resource allocation and political attention remain disproportionately concentrated on the eastern flank, while terrorism, state fragility, irregular migration, and maritime insecurity in the Mediterranean and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region continue to generate destabilizing effects on European societies. The Washington Action Plan and the appointment of a Special Representative for the South were meaningful steps. At Ankara, they must be backed with operational benchmarks and real resource commitments.

The fourth, and most structurally important, is the management of the internal perception gap over European defense autonomy. The alliance must establish a framework that accommodates European strategic agency while preserving the institutional coherence and full membership that non-EU allies require. Failing to do so does not merely create a two-tier NATO. It degrades the alliance’s collective capacity in the theatres and domains where its most capable non-EU members are most operationally relevant.

In this context, Türkiye’s position is not incidental. With the alliance’s second-largest military, a defense industrial base producing 10 billion dollars in exports annually to allied states, the scheduled command of the Allied Reaction Force from 2028, and a counter-terrorism and Black Sea security governance record that no other ally can replicate, Türkiye embodies exactly the kind of contribution that a genuinely coherent NATO needs to absorb rather than marginalize. The debate about European security architecture cannot be completed, and the alliance’s structural tensions cannot be honestly addressed, without a clear-eyed account of what non-EU allies bring to the collective enterprise. Ankara is the moment for that account.

Summits do not solve structural problems. But they name them, and naming them honestly is the precondition for managing them. By that measure, the Ankara Summit has the potential to be the most important thing NATO does this decade.