Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have returned to their homes after being forced to leave Gaza, thanks to the Palestinian resistance that forced Israel to accept its terms. Despite the martyrdom of family members and the destruction of their homes, Palestinians have returned to their old neighborhoods with enthusiasm and without hesitation. With a faith that amazes us, they cling to life with the tea they brew in their destroyed homes.

However, these days we are witnessing the efforts of those who want to break this noble resistance of the Palestinians. Most notably, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed in his presidential oath of office that he was “specially protected by God.”

In an effort to please his evangelical and Zionist supporters, Trump recirculated his Zionist son-in-law Jared Kushner's plan to "expel Palestinians from Gaza.” This ingenious idea, which was included in Kushner's so-called peace plan for 2020, aims to expel Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan and put Gaza under Israeli control.

Kushner also expressed this plan in an interview on Feb. 15, 2024, as the Israeli genocide continued. In the February 2024 interview, Kushner, who is a real estate agent by profession, added to his arrogance by saying that Gaza's land by the sea was priceless.

Trump must have been so enamored of his son-in-law's wisdom that he tried to impose it on the countries of the region when a cease-fire had just begun in Gaza. He repeated similar remarks at the White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been convicted as a “war criminal” by the International Criminal Court and is facing arrest. According to Trump, Gaza is in ruins and the people there deserve a better life, otherwise, they will die.

Strip away the gaudy Oval Office decor and suits and you are left with a war criminal and his "handler" standing side by side urging a people with a gun to their temple to leave their land, or else they will pull the trigger they are holding together. Arrogant, yet futile.

One way or another, Trump will realize that the Palestinians will not leave their land and that they will not give up their homeland even if they die there. But if, as he says, he feels very sorry for the Palestinians, he can think of another relocation project.

For example, he could move the Zionists occupying the Palestinian territories to Canada and Greenland, which he wants to make U.S. territory! With this move, both the Zionists, whom he loves so much, and the Palestinians, whose plight he pretends to feel sorry for, will breathe a sigh of relief. And not a cent would have to leave the U.S. coffers for this project.

Muslims and the conscientious people of the world who are disturbed by Zionist Israel would voluntarily undertake the financing of this project.