Israel is going down, and it is dragging the U.S. along with it. They don't even need the whole brigade of Zionism that created Israel instead of the two-community, bi-zonal federation of democracy; Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli minister of national security, seems capable of single-handedly condemning both Israel and the U.S. into the dustbin of history.

Imagine a nation in which the president calls its people animals, beasts and monsters. The actual term is a Biblical mythological beast, “Behemoth,” a huge primordial beast described in the Hebrew Bible often compared by more modern readers to the hippopotamus.

Isaac Herzog is a strange person to be a president, as he starts political storms entirely willingly. Last month, he agreed to become the head of the “Jewish Agency for Israel,” which is the principal organization that turned the simple “Jewish homeland” next to its centuries-old neighbors in Palestine into a monster Zionist “Behemoth” in the first place. And this month, Herzog warned the Israeli people of a growing process of “brutalization,” and some groups within Israeli society are becoming “Behemoths." This, of course, prompted a sharp condemnation from Ben-Gvir, who accused the president of insulting citizens of Israel and all Jewish people.

Almost a year ago, I humbly wrote here that U.S. President Donald Trump should be careful about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his accomplices committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza. Back then, Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were trying what is called “West-Shariazing Gaza,” that is, reoccupying Gaza and allowing occupation, settlements and partial annexations as they did in the West Bank.

What Trump could do then was to save Israel from itself. But Trump, for some strange reasons, allowed the implementation of the Zionist occupation plan of Gaza in a vile scam of a "reconstruction effort" as a permanent and global institution. He did not prepare to implement the 1947 United Nations Partition Plan for the two-community, bi-zonal federation of democracy. He bragged about officially launching an international body to rewrite the rules of international diplomacy and “good governance” worldwide. He forgot all about his Board of Peace, and instead, on the coattails of Netanyahu, joined Israel’s war against Iran to disrupt the non-existent nuclear ambition of Iran. By doing so, Trump caused Iran to close the Hormuz Straight, and he brought the U.S. and the global world economies into a near standstill.

If we knew what those reasons were for him to be dragged by a hook in his nose into that calamitous Iran war, we could have weighed his situation better. Instead of undoing the unclear deal with Iran, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trump could have had the support of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, plus Germany, together with the European Union, to check Netanyahu’s assertions that Iran would have a nuclear bomb capable enough to destroy the U.S. and wipe Israel from the face of the earth.

Now, to get a similar deal with Iran, he kisses the hands of the Iranian regime.

If Trump really wanted to control all the hostilities between Israel and all the Middle Eastern nations, a situation better than the Abraham Accords of his son-in-law Jared Kushner could penned, all he needed to do was ask Israel to end the Zionist Plan to gulp down and devour Palestine and make the neocons in Washington give up their Greater Israel scheme as a way to redraw the entire Middle East map.

Which brings us to the original 1947 U.N. Partition Plan of Palestine.

Daily Sabah columnist Ihsan Aktaş rightly pointed out that even the idea of Türkiye acting as guarantor or contributing troops in Trump’s Board of Peace plan makes Israel extremely uneasy. Perhaps that is the main reason Trump is forgetting his so-ambitious peace plan.

So, Trump cannot ask Israel or American neocons to stop Israel from ending the Zionist colonialism in Palestine or to annul the Greater Israel scheme. Trump could not save Israel from certain destruction. Now is the time to save the U.S. from Israel.

It cannot be achieved by Trump or by a bunch of Republican lapdogs. It needs the whole American nation. It needs thousands of people in Ireland who elected as their president Catherine Connolly, who has called for the world to respect Palestine’s right to decide its own leadership, saying no foreign power has the authority to dictate who represents the Palestinian people. It needs the Scottish Parliament, which elected John Swinney as prime minister, who extended a hand to Gaza for medical treatment, voicing solidarity with Gaza and reiterating Scotland’s support for a two-state solution.

Whatever the name they find for the two-community, bizonal federation of democracy in those lands, now more nations support the idea that the time has come to recreate Israel, or Palestine. Trump may or may not lose the presidency altogether or only the support of the U.S. Congress, but the midterm elections might give the people of America the chance to take the lead in this effort.

When people stop believing in the system, as is happening in Israel, the system is already dead. Netanyahu, the crook, clings to a six-seat majority of genocidal maniacs for dear life. He and the president of 10 million Israeli calls Netanyahu’s administration “a growing process of brutalization.”

Shira Efron, the Israel policy chair and a senior fellow at RAND Corporation, wrote in The New York Times that Israel’s isolation is deepening fast. The Washington Post’s Max Boot finds that Netanyahu, trying to remake the Middle East, damaged Israel’s security.

Roman citizens who once saw military service as the highest honor, by the fifth century, were cutting off their own thumbs to avoid conscription. They weren't cowards. They just didn't believe the institution was worth dying for anymore. Thousands of young Israelis are migrating to their grandparents’ home country to avoid occupation, dispossession and settlement service.

The Behemoth is not a mythological beast described in the Hebrew Bible anymore. It is, as Noam Chomsky says, “I am Jewish, and I say this with all my courage: Israel must be abolished. This colonial structure has no moral future.”