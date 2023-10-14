We possess a profound awareness of the historical dilemma endured by the Palestinian people, a narrative that ranks among the most tragic in human history. Astonishingly, the Jewish people, who themselves sought refuge from the brutal persecution wrought by Adolf Hitler, have, since that time, seemingly perpetuated similarly cruel oppression upon the Muslim population within the Palestinian territories.

In the perpetration of these grave injustices, bolstered by the robust backing of Western powers, including the United States and the member nations of the European Union, Israelis have managed to screen and cover up all these atrocities, which might be the greatest crimes ever committed.

Humanity is conscientious: Europeans, Americans, Christians, Muslims and Hindus have a conscience. People of conscience usually take the side of the oppressed. This has been the case throughout history.

However, the Western economic powers have erected a formidable apparatus of influence and manufactured an intense narrative and smokescreen of perception management to the extent that public sentiment has shifted toward portraying Israelis as just and Palestinians as wrong. This orchestration of deception has blurred the lines of a complex reality.

In the context of the present day, one cannot overlook the harrowing circumstances that have unfolded. Some 2 million individuals in Gaza City find themselves encircled by imposing barriers. Israel, at times arbitrarily, subjects this beleaguered region to bombardments that destroy, perpetrating acts of mass violence when the world's attention wanes.

In the West Bank, Palestinians endure the relentless violence of the settlers gasping their lands daily. The tragic loss of young lives occurs routinely as Israeli soldiers engage in actions that claim the lives of thousands of Palestinians every year, perpetuating a cycle of suffering and strife.

In the past few days, Hamas has conducted a massive operation against Israel on a scale that has never been seen before, causing great outrage. There are a lot of discussions and speculations concerning the extent of the involvement of foreign nations and who will benefit. But it is crucial to shift our focus to the perspective of the Palestinian people without the mask of advertisements, widespread propaganda and overt political maneuvering.

Just as the conscience of humanity is on the side of the oppressed, our conscience should also be on the side of the oppressed Palestinian people and stand in solidarity with those who suffer. Israel is committing war crimes, and the U.S. and European states, often seen as champions of justice, equity and human rights on the global stage, are also complicit in this ongoing conflict.

The words of Pope Francis in a frenzy that the Israelis have the right to self-defense and that Hamas should release the prisoners show us how rotten the Western conscience is and how confused its spiritual compass has become.

Even more striking and worrying, the Israeli Minister of Health Moshe Arbel stated that the wounded Hamas members captured by the Israelis would not be treated and would be left to die. Such an eclipse of mind probably was never seen in war history.

Within this overarching context, justice seems to have receded into obscurity as oppressors have come together to kill a vulnerable population of innocent Palestinian civilians, including women and children. And it seems that while the Palestinians act like a state in this war, the Israelis act like a terrorist organization. Israel's actions neither fit into law, morality, religion, nor being human.