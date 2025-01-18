One of the darkest genocides in human history has come and gone.

It feels as though we are witnessing a theater play on the stage of history or a movie unfolding in the flow of time – its script having begun and concluded.

Humanity has endured immense genocides, destruction and trauma. Many of these atrocities stem from European countries colonizing nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America, leading to widespread slavery and genocide – many of which remain largely unknown or forgotten today.

Throughout history, Jews have faced countless atrocities and injustices, including murders committed against them during the Middle Ages. They have endured marginalization, genocide, exile, occupation, confinement in ghettos and dehumanizing attitudes that described them as the devil, as germs or as the source of all earthly and ethereal evil.

Humanity has witnessed immense destruction and massacres throughout history, such as those under the Genghis Khan Empire. It has also endured the devastations of World War I and World War II. In World War II, despite efforts to adhere to the laws of war, an estimated 40 million lives were lost.

The history of mass genocides, particularly the Holocaust – the systematic genocide against the Jews carried out under Adolf Hitler – has left an unforgettable impact on humanity.

In order not to be subjected to such genocide again, the Jews made this genocide the center of their lives and enslaved all the states in the West by surrounding them like an octopus. Such a sentence might sound too assertive, but the nations globally have remained so silent in the face of the massacre and genocide in Gaza that some arguments and motives justify the above sentence 1,000 times over.

Fors and againsts

The United States delivered millions of tons of bombs to kill women and children in Gaza. Germany continued its support similarly. The Scandinavian countries, Spain and especially Ireland, opposed the issue at the state level. At the same time, the Republic of South Africa showed an extraordinary example of humanity and justice and filed a criminal case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Türkiye determined its position from the very first day. The strong leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, let alone accusing Hamas on behalf of the Israelis or the Western media, likened them to the “Kuvayi Milliye” protecting their land – the Turkish national militia forces composing the core of resistance in the early period of the Turkish War of Independence.

At this pivotal moment in history, Erdoğan exerted significant influence, as the wars today are through global psychological warfare besides being fought on the battlefield. Erdoğan's statement provided Hamas with an extraordinary psychological advantage.

Proud heroes of Gaza

History will record what we have already witnessed: the legendary resistance, heroism and patience of Gazans, their mothers who lost their children seeking refuge in God and asking for his help, and on the other hand, Israel's committing all the unimaginable crimes and massacres to human beings.

Tomorrow, both nations will walk the earth under the world's spotlight. Humanity will remember Gazans for their heroism, adherence to the laws of war, moral integrity, and ultimate sacrifice in defending their land.

In addition, except in Türkiye and a few Islamic countries, the dictatorial heads of state of some Islamic countries, who trembled with fear, did not support the protection of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In a way, the Gazans were loyal to their covenant and became the flagbearers of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The genocidal Zionists will not forget the atrocities they committed. They will not forget the massacres, how they killed children and slaughtered babies. Jews globally, the Israeli soldiers and rulers will be traumatized through their entire future lives. Wherever they go, this shame will follow them like a ghost.

Genocidal psychology

When the Bosnia-Herzegovina War ended, one of the fellow warriors of Aliya Izetbegovic made a profoundly striking statement: “The Bosnian War is over. The Bosnians lost nearly 400,000 lives, but today, they stand as honorable people in the eyes of the world. The Serbs, on the other hand, are remembered as perpetrators of massacres and genocide – people who attacked their neighbors, those they had lived alongside in the same buildings for 40 years, even murdering their children. They now live in profound trauma, and many of them have taken their own lives.”

And the world will witness these two groups of people: The Palestinians will be remembered as among the most honorable and moral people on earth. The Zionists, on the other hand, will continue to be regarded as genocidal and among the most immoral people, along with their state and army.